ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kernersville, NC

NC man charged with first-degree murder after allegedly telling officials his girlfriend shot herself, deputies say

By Emily Mikkelsen
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bqlw7_0dltbcTt00

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a Kernersville man in connection to the death of his girlfriend.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call about a suicide attempt on Piney Grove Road in Kernersville on Nov. 10, 2020.

The caller said that his girlfriend had attempted suicide by shooting herself in the head.

NC man charged with child abuse, 10-month-old in critical condition

Tammy Denis Jester, 52, was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

Deputies investigated this incident and determined that Ms. Jester’s death was a homicide, not a suicide.

Michael Anthony McBride, 61, of Kernersville, was arrested Thursday and charged with first degree murder. He was given no bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘It’s very traumatic.’ Family and friends mourn sudden loss of Concord mother killed in hit-and-run crash

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Family and friends of 26-year-old Kaitlyn Ball are in mourning after she was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night. Ball leaves behind an 8-year-old child. Concord police said Keshara Bridges, 25, eventually turned herself in as the driver of the crash, after nearby surveillance video shows her car […]
CONCORD, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Concord man accused of shooting, killing his mother inside bathroom

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Concord Police have arrested Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer, 24, for murdering his mother, Katrina Smith. Investigators said the situation started at 5844 Brookstone Dr. NW around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. Cabarrus County EMS was called to the home for a medical-related incident. As they were leaving, EMS heard multiple gunshots coming […]
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kernersville, NC
County
Forsyth County, NC
Forsyth County, NC
Crime & Safety
Kernersville, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Michael Anthony#Attempted Suicide#Wghp#Queen City News
Fox 46 Charlotte

Sheriff: Man suspected of supplying Fentanyl crashes into deputy’s vehicle, arrested in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Marshville man suspected of supplying Fentanyl was arrested last week after he tried to flee from a traffic stop, almost struck an investigator and crashed into a deputy’s vehicle, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said Preston Cole was identified as a source of supply […]
UNION COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Arrest warrants issued for passenger accused of threatening Charlotte Lyft driver after being asked to wear a mask

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County magistrate has issued three arrest warrants for a man accused of threatening his Lyft Driver back in December. On December 28, 2021, Majidah Hector picked up two Lyft passengers at Uptown Cabaret in Charlotte. “The Lyft app notifies you to, you know, have your mask. I sent a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Find A Fugitive: Suspects sought in Christmas Eve shootout

MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs the public’s help to ‘Find A Fugitive’ from a wild shootout at a shopping center parking lot in Matthews.  The raging gunfight happened on Christmas Eve around 9:20 p.m. on Mintworth Avenue. Four suspects get out of Gray or Silver Honda Sedan and started shooting at a […]
MATTHEWS, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy