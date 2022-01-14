ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Climbs To 21.6%, Over 11K Cases Reported

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average positivity rate continues its climb, hitting 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. Other key figures are also on the rise: the state is seeing 154.6 cases per 100,000 residents, a steep ascent from 52.8, which was recorded less than a month...

Bring Me The News

Vaccinated can spread omicron, so why are Minneapolis and St. Paul requiring diners show vax proof?

St. Paul and Minneapolis will soon require indoor diners to show proof of a COVID vaccination or a recent negative lab test. It's the latest measure being taken to try to slow the spread of the virus, with mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey having reinstated a public mask mandate last week. But omicron has proven to be more transmissible and with a potentially shorter incubation period than prior COVID strains.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Pressure eases on Florida hospitals as number of infected patients remains stable

The number of patients with COVID-19 in Florida hospitals declined over the weekend and has remained relatively stable for the past week, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows. Although Florida did not report its weekend numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, data from other agencies continues to show a downward ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Extra Nurses Arrive At Minnesota Hospitals For Staff Relief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nurses the state hired to assist hospitals amid a staffing shortage began arriving to Minnesota on Wednesday, a welcome boost as patient volumes overwhelm the health care system. Gov. Tim Walz last week announced $40 million in spending from a pot of federal relief money to contract with a national staffing agency to bring on more workers. There will be 220 total nurses coming to hospitals across the state. Starting this week, 100 nurses will take on shifts at 23 hospitals. They will work 60-hour weeks, or one-and-a-half times a normal workload. An additional 100 nurses are promised next...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: Emergency Nurses Arrive To Help Hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday that emergency medical teams have begun arriving at Minnesota’s health care facilities. Walz announced last week the state would allocate $40 million to support staffing at hospitals. More than 100 nurses will head to 23 hospitals this week, he said. Another 100 nurses will arrive after that. The hospitals getting the help: pic.twitter.com/BFuF3DkFcm — Caroline Cummings (@CaroRCummings) January 19, 2022 These nurses will work up to 60 hours per week for 60 days, according to Walz. “As we confront the Omicron variant in the weeks ahead, the best way for Minnesotans to help our hospitals is to get vaccinated and get boosted for COVID-19, wear a mask in public, and get tested and stay home if you’re sick,” Walz said. As of Monday, 71% of hospitals across the state reported zero available ICU beds. There are 1,610 patients in Minnesota hospitals with COVID-19, of which 248 are in the ICU.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Louis Park Will Enact Mask Mandate

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Another Twin Cities suburb will enact a mask mandate in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. The St. Louis Park City Council voted Tuesday night to adopt an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings in the city. The mandate will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and applies regardless of vaccination status. It requires people to wear masks “in restaurants and bars when not seated at a table, entertainment venues and common spaces in multifamily residential and multitenant office buildings,” the council said. The ordinance is set to expire on Feb. 22, unless the council repeals or extends it. Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as at least five other Minnesota cities, have recently enacted mask mandates as the Omicron variant drives up case counts. A vaccine or testing mandate also takes effect in the Twin Cities Wednesday. The average positivity rate in Minnesota was last reported at 22.2%, and the state has now tallied 11,000 deaths from the virus. Modeling from Mayo Clinic shows that the Omicron variant could peak in Minnesota as soon as next week, and afterwards, there could be a dramatic drop off.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
KIMT

Positive COVID-19 case numbers in Olmsted County climb to nearly 30%

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is reporting nearly one in every three people getting tested for COVID-19 are positive for the virus; those are the highest numbers recorded since the pandemic began. Olmsted County Public Health says years into the pandemic people have grown tired of masking and are now...
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

COVID Levels Dropping In St. Paul Wastewater: ‘It’s Promising’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientist Steven Balogh studies wastewater from the Metro Plant in St. Paul, that collects from nearly two million people from 66 cities. The plant measures the amount of virus that the population sheds going to the bathroom. That viral amount is now declining. “It’s dropping very rapidly from what were the highest levels we had seen at any point throughout the pandemic by far,” said Balogh, who works in research and development for the Metropolitan Council Environmental Services. Eight tiny sample tubes are collected from the millions of gallons of water that come into the plant each day and sent...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 24,570 New COVID Cases, 7-Day Positivity Rate Rises To 22.43%

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 24,570 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. That’s fewer cases than on Wednesday, when a single-day record 27,612 cases reported. As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts increased to 22.43%, which is the highest rate since April 2020. There were 43 additional deaths reported Thursday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,159,950. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 20,051. There were 114,017 total new tests reported. There are 2,524 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 416 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 11,000 New Cases As Positivity Rate Slides

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded more than 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as the positivity rate continued to dip, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 10 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated by hospitals statewide to 3,462. With the state reporting 11,033 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, 861,349 cases have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. The percentage of people testing positive is now 26.91%, a 0.7% decrease. The latest COVID-19 metrics come as Maryland is under a state of emergency...
MARYLAND STATE
whdh.com

Mass. health officials report more than 60K new COVID-19 cases over 3-day period with 22 percent positivity rate

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts health officials on Monday reported 60,986 new COVID-19 cases and 53 additional deaths as the statewide positivity rate reached 22.39 percent. Monday’s report included confirmed cases from Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Since the state began tracking coronavirus metrics, there have been 1,247,123 total confirmed COVID-19...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS LA

LA County COVID Patient Numbers Inch Upward; 27 More Deaths Reported

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals inched upward again Monday, reaching a level nearly six times higher than the number just one month ago. Another 27 virus-related deaths were also reported Monday, lifting the county’s overall death toll from throughout the pandemic to 28,086. The county reported nearly 120 deaths over the weekend. The county Department of Public Health confirmed another 31,576 new COVID infections, a number that is likely low due to delays in weekend reporting by testing labs. To date, the county has confirmed 2,289,045 cases since the pandemic began. According to state...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Experts Say Distinction In Hospitalization Numbers Important As California Case Rates Dip

MARIN COUNTY (KPIX 5) – New numbers from California state health officials Wednesday show COVID-19 cases are going down slightly. Despite there being 98,000 new cases, test positivity has dropped to just under 21%. Some leading health experts believe the latest headlines about the record number of hospitalizations can be misleading, saying the distinction between patients hospitalized for COVID-19, versus with COVID, is more critical during the omicron surge. “A lot more patients come in with something that isn’t Omicron, but they test positive.  You come in with a broken leg, and oh my gosh you happen to have Omicron,” said Chief...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Miami

Florida COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decrease

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 was down slightly Tuesday from a week earlier, according to data posted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The data showed that 10,893 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 11,078 a week earlier. Also, 1,461 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,382 a week earlier. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased dramatically over the past month as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 12K New Cases Reported Saturday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Increase

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 12,945 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday while the statewide positivity rate and hospitalizations increased, according to the latest round of data from the Department of Health. Hospitalizations rose by 98, bringing the total of Marylanders currently hospitalized with COVID-19 to 3,306. The state reported 49 more people died, raising the death toll to 11,917 since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate increased to 29.29% over the past 24 hours, a 0.98% increase. Saturday’s figures come as Maryland is under a state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to rising hospitalizations, which have forced...
MARYLAND STATE

