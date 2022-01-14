ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How top barber Philly Garcia fought to stay a cut above

By CultureMap Create
 6 days ago
When Philly Garcia set out to become a top barber, he had nothing but a car, some clippers, and a dream. "When I hit rock bottom, I was homeless ... sleeping in my car," he...

thecut.com

How Business Mogul Dany Garcia Gets It Done

As chairwoman of the Garcia Companies, Dany Garcia is the visionary behind more than a dozen successful enterprises and brands. That success is actually reflective of goals she’s had since she was around 13 years old: “I had this really strong understanding that if I could create wealth, that I could change my family’s life,” she told the Cut. “As I got older and began to understand business, I realized I can also change the lives of everyone I work with.” She got her start in finance at Merrill Lynch before moving into a private wealth-management firm. Then she left for Hollywood, managing ex-husband Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s career. Although it sounds like a miscellany, all she’s done has fed Garcia’s greatest passion: building businesses. Now, her portfolio includes Acorns, Cava, ZOA Energy, Seven Bucks Productions (the production company behind Red Notice and the Jumanji reboots), Teremana Tequila, and her ready-to-wear fashion brand, GSTQ. Her 2021 acquisition of the XFL also made her the first female owner of a major professional sports league in the United States. And did we mention she’s also a bodybuilder? She lives between Los Angeles and Orlando with her husband and four dogs. Here’s how she gets it done.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Baltimore Sun

Mama Cass Elliot, founding member of the popular ‘60s band The Mamas & the Papas, was born in Baltimore

Mama Cass Elliot, a founding member of the popular 1960s folk rock band The Mamas & the Pappas was known for her ethereal harmonies and solos and strong stage presence. Born Ellen Naomi Cohen in Baltimore, she moved with her family to Northwest Baltimore’s Forest Park where she attended Forest Park High School. While attending high school, she worked for The Jewish Times and later in ...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Negra Beers#Crown Imports
CultureMap Dallas

Where to shop in Dallas right now: 7 must-hit stores for January

This list is short and sweet but very stacked. There are collaborations, new stores and pop-ups, and even a killer sale. It's as if the shopping gods knew that we were all about minimalism in 2022; however, with spring just around the corner, we know this trend of a short and very doable shopping list won't last long. Here are the seven best stores and sites to shop this month.
DALLAS, TX
OK! Magazine

Jazz Jennings Claps Back At Haters Claiming Reality Star Didn't Deserve To Be Readmitted To Harvard University: 'People Are Trying To Deny My Accomplishments'

Jazz Jennings has no room for haters. The star of the hit reality series I Am Jazz told her Instagram followers how she really feels about online trolls trying to discredit her recent readmission to Harvard University. After originally being admitted to the prestigious university two years ago, the 21-year-old...
BASKETBALL
The Hollywood Reporter

Super Bowl LVI: “All Plans in Place” for Game, Red Carpet Events Despite COVID-19 Surge

SoFi Stadium opened the gates at Entry 3 on Thursday morning for a panel that featured key Super Bowl LVI stakeholders offering an update on the state of affairs for the big game with 30 days to go before kickoff on Feb. 13. There was no shortage of optimism flowing from the stage despite an uninvited guest whose shadow continues to hang over the festivities — seemingly ominous enough that none of the panelists mentioned COVID-19 by name. Instead, they doubled down on keywords like “health and safety” and “protocols” as moderator Camryn Irwin led a discussion that covered everything from...
NFL
CultureMap Dallas

New York-based steakhouse with DJ vibe boogies into Uptown Dallas

A big steakhouse chain is coming to Dallas from New York City — for real this time. Called STK, it's part of One Group Hospitality, a New York-based hospitality industry that also owns Kona Grill. It's opening a location in Uptown at 2000 McKinney Ave., in the space previously occupied by Perry's Steakhouse, which relocated to 2100 Olive St. in 2020.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

One Texas airport lands first coveted 5-star rating in North America

If you have to pick a layover city for your next cross-country flight, there's new reason to choose Houston. William P. Hobby Airport has just scored a prestigious 5-Star Airport status in the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating for 2022. That makes Hobby the first airport in Texas, the U.S., and North America — and one of just 16 airports across the world — to land the 5-star rating.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Longtime Sports Radio Host Found Dead At 69

A longtime Chicago sports radio host was reportedly found dead at the age of 69 on Sunday, according to multiple reports. Les Grobstein, a longtime overnight host for WSCR-AM670 in Chicago, was reportedly found dead in his home on Sunday. The longtime overnight host was beloved in the Chicago sports...
CHICAGO, IL
CultureMap Dallas

Get your pizza tossed and sauced and more Dallas restaurant news

This roundup of Dallas restaurant news comes loaded with pizza, plus coffee, ice cream, and wine. There's also items fit for your New Year's resolution, including an exciting new vegan option that'll be available in January. Here's what's happening in Dallas dining news:. Tossed and Sauced is the name of...
Dallas, TX
CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

