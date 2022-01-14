How top barber Philly Garcia fought to stay a cut above

As chairwoman of the Garcia Companies, Dany Garcia is the visionary behind more than a dozen successful enterprises and brands. That success is actually reflective of goals she’s had since she was around 13 years old: “I had this really strong understanding that if I could create wealth, that I could change my family’s life,” she told the Cut. “As I got older and began to understand business, I realized I can also change the lives of everyone I work with.” She got her start in finance at Merrill Lynch before moving into a private wealth-management firm. Then she left for Hollywood, managing ex-husband Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s career. Although it sounds like a miscellany, all she’s done has fed Garcia’s greatest passion: building businesses. Now, her portfolio includes Acorns, Cava, ZOA Energy, Seven Bucks Productions (the production company behind Red Notice and the Jumanji reboots), Teremana Tequila, and her ready-to-wear fashion brand, GSTQ. Her 2021 acquisition of the XFL also made her the first female owner of a major professional sports league in the United States. And did we mention she’s also a bodybuilder? She lives between Los Angeles and Orlando with her husband and four dogs. Here’s how she gets it done.

