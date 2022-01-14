ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Furious bridezilla goes on the rampage with a pair of scissors destroying 32 wedding dresses worth £8,000 at Chinese bridal salon in deposit row

By David Averre For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Footage has emerged of a furious woman shredding through stacks of wedding dresses with a pair of scissors after a bridal salon refused to return her deposit following a cancelled order.

The bridezilla, whose name is Jiang, was filmed ripping through the wedding dresses at a bridal salon in the southwestern city of Chongqing in China on January 9.

The incident in the city's Jiangjin district came after the salon informed the customer it would not return a deposit of £400 she had agreed to as part of a wedding package worth £915 last year.

A video clip, originally broadcast by CQTV News but circulated on Chinese social media network Weibo and Twitter, showed the masked customer clad in a snow leopard-print jacket furiously hacking at a rack full of white dresses before taking her scissors to gowns.

'Think clearly. These dresses cost several thousands of yuan!' the person filming exclaims.

'Thousands? Even if it's several ten-thousands, that's fine,' the woman replies nonchalantly as she continues to snip away at the wedding dresses before moving onto red silk gowns.

Having already destroyed dozens of garments, the raging customer turns to a lavish red-and-gold traditional Chinese wedding gown, worth in excess of £1,000, and viciously tears through its sleeve before the video cuts out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NgXxA_0dltamGw00
The bridezilla was filmed ripping through the wedding dresses at a bridal salon in the southwestern city of Chongqing in China on January 9
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hG0jF_0dltamGw00
She had already sliced through a series of white wedding dresses and silk robes, before encountering the red-and-gold wedding gown which adorned a mannequin

The woman had previously purchased the wedding package in April 2021 for her wedding scheduled for October 5, but in August asked to postpone it before cancelling it altogether in November.

She subsequently demanded a full refund including her deposit, according to Chinese media outlet Sohu.

A total of 32 wedding dresses and bridal gowns were reportedly destroyed by the incensed customer worth in excess of £8,000, and the video has gone viral on Chinese social network Weibo.

The bridal salon's manager told Sohu that the store maintains a policy of not refunding advanced payments, but said it offered to help the woman cater for a child's birthday celebration as she was allegedly expecting a baby.

It is unclear whether the individual filming the incident was a bystander, shop assistant or acquaintance of the irate customer, but the person can be heard trying to reason with the out of control woman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310R17_0dltamGw00
A total of 32 wedding dresses and bridal gowns were reportedly destroyed by the incensed customer worth in excess of £8,000, and the video has gone viral on Chinese social network Weibo

She had already sliced through a series of white wedding dresses and silk robes, before encountering the red-and-gold wedding gown which adorned a mannequin.

'This one? That's worth several tens of thousands,' the person filming warns.

The woman bit back, claiming that she would pay 100,000 yuan if she had to - equivalent to around £11,000.

Police later arrived at the store and detained the woman, who has since apologised, while the store manager said her husband offered to pay compensation - although not enough to cover all the damage.

Comments / 2

Related
ruralintelligence.com

Kismet Bridal Studio: A New Wedding Dress Salon That Caters To The Bride’s Imagination

“There’s only so much that COVID can hold you back,” says Nichole Favre, general manager at Kismet Bridal Studio in Pittsifield, Massachusetts. And she can back that statement up: the bridal salon opened in the middle of COVID but hasn’t suffered because of it. Credit goes to a couple of factors: the shop’s central location, its inventory of gowns from independent bridal designers, and the brides’ ability to customize a gown to create a one-of-a-kind wedding dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Dresses#Rampage#Bridal#The Salon#Chinese#Cqtv News
bizjournals

Luxury bridal company promotes remaking gowns into dresses women can wear again

Luxury bridal company Pronovias Group has launched a grouping of wedding dresses that can be reimagined after the ceremony so that brides can wear them again and again. The “Second Life” collection features gowns that can be shortened or can shed some of their embellishments to make them better suited for a cocktail party than a wedding reception.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
TODAY.com

16 winter wedding guest dresses for every style — all under $100

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

The best wedding dress styles to inspire brides in 2022

In the bridal world, trends tend to be few and far between, with traditional styles being the overarching theme. But with Covid restrictions and delays an increasingly distant memory, the bride-to-be can finally focus on the most important thing: the gown. Alongside this, there has been a rise in conscious...
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Boy, 13, is rushed to hospital after his eyes swelled SHUT when he suffered an allergic reaction to Facebook's £299 Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset he got as a Christmas present

A boy was rushed to hospital after he had an allergic reaction to the Facebook virtual reality headset he got for Christmas, swelling his eyes shut. Lewis Gray, 13, was thrilled when he received the Oculus Quest 2 from his grandparents and couldn't wait to strap it to his head and start gaming.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daughters reveal how they only learned that their mother was a secret Bletchley Park codebreaker who helped steal Hitler's biggest war secrets after she died aged 89

The inspiring story of a Bletchley Park codebreaker who put aside personal anguish to help defeat the Germans has been revealed 76 years later. Former accounts clerk Daisy Lawrence deciphered intercepted enemy messages between the Japanese, Germans and Italians in her top secret role. She showed incredible mental fortitude as...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Girl, 18, whose Christmas and new year have been ruined as she's forced into isolation after attending Perth rave with Covid-positive backpacker says the huge party was 'worth it'

A UK backpacker who is isolating after attending the same rave as an unvaccinated French traveller has no regrets despite not being allowed out for Christmas. Jay Whitehill, 18, will be forced to spend the festive holiday and New Years Day alone after attending the rave at Perth Mess Hall on December 19.
WORLD
Chattanooga Daily News

Famous clothing store closes after employee revealed on her social media account that customer found hoodies crawling with bugs and the store wasn’t doing enough about it

According to reports, a clothing store in New York City is reportedly closed after an employee revealed on Twitter that a customer had found clothing crawling with bugs. The woman also complained that the location wasn’t doing enough about it. The unidentified woman, who reportedly works at the H&M...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

290K+
Followers
13K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy