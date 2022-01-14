Furious bridezilla goes on the rampage with a pair of scissors destroying 32 wedding dresses worth £8,000 at Chinese bridal salon in deposit row

Footage has emerged of a furious woman shredding through stacks of wedding dresses with a pair of scissors after a bridal salon refused to return her deposit following a cancelled order.

The bridezilla, whose name is Jiang, was filmed ripping through the wedding dresses at a bridal salon in the southwestern city of Chongqing in China on January 9.

The incident in the city's Jiangjin district came after the salon informed the customer it would not return a deposit of £400 she had agreed to as part of a wedding package worth £915 last year.

A video clip, originally broadcast by CQTV News but circulated on Chinese social media network Weibo and Twitter, showed the masked customer clad in a snow leopard-print jacket furiously hacking at a rack full of white dresses before taking her scissors to gowns.

'Think clearly. These dresses cost several thousands of yuan!' the person filming exclaims.

'Thousands? Even if it's several ten-thousands, that's fine,' the woman replies nonchalantly as she continues to snip away at the wedding dresses before moving onto red silk gowns.

Having already destroyed dozens of garments, the raging customer turns to a lavish red-and-gold traditional Chinese wedding gown, worth in excess of £1,000, and viciously tears through its sleeve before the video cuts out.

The woman had previously purchased the wedding package in April 2021 for her wedding scheduled for October 5, but in August asked to postpone it before cancelling it altogether in November.

She subsequently demanded a full refund including her deposit, according to Chinese media outlet Sohu.

A total of 32 wedding dresses and bridal gowns were reportedly destroyed by the incensed customer worth in excess of £8,000, and the video has gone viral on Chinese social network Weibo.

The bridal salon's manager told Sohu that the store maintains a policy of not refunding advanced payments, but said it offered to help the woman cater for a child's birthday celebration as she was allegedly expecting a baby.

It is unclear whether the individual filming the incident was a bystander, shop assistant or acquaintance of the irate customer, but the person can be heard trying to reason with the out of control woman.

'This one? That's worth several tens of thousands,' the person filming warns.

The woman bit back, claiming that she would pay 100,000 yuan if she had to - equivalent to around £11,000.

Police later arrived at the store and detained the woman, who has since apologised, while the store manager said her husband offered to pay compensation - although not enough to cover all the damage.