Herbert Ray Loudermilk

LOUDERMILK

Herbert Ray Loudermilk, 92, of Lewisburg passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 10, 2022 at his home in Lewisburg.

Herbert was born September 24, 1929 at Clintonville to the late John Washington and Bertha Elizabeth Bryant Loudermilk.

Herbert joined the US Army at the age of 17 and served in the military for 22 years. He then began work with the Virginia Department of Transportation for 22 years.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Fairlea.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Hildegard Langosch Loudermilk; brothers, Guy, Glen, Gray, Gordon, Garland, Gerald, William, Alvin and Earl; and a sister, Gracie Hinkle.

He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Evelene Loudermilk; daughter, Renee Rehmar; step-daughter, Chrestia Bradley; a brother, Robert Loudermilk and a sister Maryetta Martin.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 14, 2022 at Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg, with Pastor Roger Adams and Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Entombment with Military Honors will follow at Wallace Memorial Mausoleum in Clintonville, WV.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com

