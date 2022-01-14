ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Test To Stay Offers Unvaccinated Students, Staff A Way To Stay in School

By BY LYRA BORDELON
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 6 days ago

A new policy for Greenbrier County Schools would allow vaccinated students and staff to remain in school during their quarantine period after a COVID-19 exposure.

On Wednesday, January 12, the Greenbrier County Schools Facebook page posted, announcing the upcoming policy.

“On Tuesday, January 18, GCS will introduce Test to Stay, a testing protocol that allows unvaccinated students and staff without symptoms to remain in our K-12 schools during their quarantine period. The CDC considers Test to Stay a promising protocol for minimizing quarantine and allowing students to remain in school. School nurses will provide information on Test to Stay to students who are eligible.”

Post includes a link that leads to a frequently asked questions page, a document named “Greenbrier County School Pre-Registration Instructions,” and a link to the CDC, where a science brief can be found on the subject, titled “Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in K-12 Schools and Early Care and Education Programs – Updated.”

The frequently asked questions page explains more of the nuisances of the policy:

– “Fully vaccinated individuals are not subject to quarantine and do not require testing to stay to continue attending school following an exposure.”

– “For school exposures, the first test should be done on day three after exposure. … The second test should occur on day five after exposure. [If the exposure is not identified until day five], testing is recommended, but not required for the student to attend school.”

– “If a student/staff has a household exposure, [they are not eligible to participate in Test to Stay]. … Household exposures must quarantine at home. However, they may contact their school to obtain testing supplies for their required testing.”

– “You may use at-home testing or testing from another lab to participate in Test to Stay. You will need to keep your school nurse/principal updated on the testing dates and results.”

– “Can a student/staff participating in Test to Stay attend Greenbrier County Schools extracurricular activities (athletics)? Yes, individuals participating in Test to Say may attend Greenbrier County Schools extracurricular activities but must wear a mask at all times during their modified quarantine time. It is recommended that masks be worn whenever someone who has had a COVID exposure is with those outside of their family group.”

– “Can a student athlete participating in Test to Stay continue to play their sport without a mask? Yes, student athletes may participate without face masks if negative tests are obtained on the date they were identified as a close contact and again 5 days after exposure.”

As of January 12, the day of the announcement, the Greenbrier County Health Department listed the county as having 577 active cases and a total of 123 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The CDC link includes a new section on the Test to Stay model of prevention.

“Test to Stay (TTS) is a practice comprised of contact tracing and serial testing (testing that is sequentially repeated) to allow school-associated close contacts who are not fully vaccinated to continue in-person learning during their quarantine period. While implementation of TTS may vary, contact tracing and testing as well as masking of contacts during their in-school quarantine period are integral to minimize risk of transmission. Schools may consider the use of TTS to minimize the impact of quarantine and limit school absences after a SARS-CoV-2 exposure in the K-12 school setting. Initial investigations in K-12 schools implementing TTS with layered prevention strategies demonstrated low SARS-CoV-2 transmission in the school setting.”

The page continues to cite several studies, including one in Los Angeles County, California that “compared COVID-19 student case rates in 39 school districts that implemented TTS to 39 school districts using traditional quarantine” for a one month period in late 2021.

“The ratio of student COVID-19 case rates in TTS districts compared with non-TTS districts was similar before and after TTS adoption. Schools implementing TTS did not identify tertiary transmission among school-related outbreaks.”

A second study of “90 K-12 schools” in Lake County, Illinois that implemented Test To Stay in the fall 2021 semester found “secondary transmission remained low, at 1.5% among 1,035 students and staff members enrolled in the program.”

“None of the secondary cases appeared to transmit SARS-CoV-2 to other school-based contacts,” reads the website.

Both of the studies required that the COVID-19 exposure had to have occurred in the school setting, meaning outside exposures like an at-home positive case exposure would not be eligible, both the exposee and the exposed would have to be masked, and the exposed had to remain asymptomatic “to attend in-person school” while participating in Test to Stay, and physical distancing was required “when feasible.”

The guidance still recommends several of the things Greenbrier Valley residents have heard before.

“CDC guidance identifies multiple prevention strategies that schools can implement in a layered approach to promote safer in-person learning and care. These include promoting vaccination, consistent and correct use of masks for people who are not fully vaccinated, physical distancing, screening testing in schools to promptly identify cases, improved ventilation, handwashing and respiratory etiquette, staying home when sick and getting tested, contact tracing in combination with isolation and quarantine, and routine cleaning with disinfection under certain conditions.”

The post Test To Stay Offers Unvaccinated Students, Staff A Way To Stay in School appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Utah schools enacting test-to-stay protocols due to COVID-19 surge

SALT LAKE CITY — Schools across Utah are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases among students and staff, which has led some to implement test-to-stay protocols. In order to implement test-to-stay protocols, which are required under SB107, one of the following must be true:. Schools with 1,500 or more...
UTAH STATE
WRAL News

State, districts mulling ways to stay open as 20 NC schools close for COVID-19 staff shortages

Raleigh, N.C. — State and local leaders are coming up with ways to address dire employee absences — including having people who have never taught before cover classrooms. COVID-19 cases continue to reach all-time highs in North Carolina and elsewhere, prompting employees and students to isolate or quarantine at home at levels that are straining schools already suffering from difficulties hiring employees and finding substitute teachers.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Greenbrier County, WV
Education
State
California State
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Health
ksl.com

Test to stay thresholds suspended, Utah schools can move to online learning

Viewmont High School students are tested for COVID-19 at the school in Bountiful on Wednesday. The school conducted testing on Wednesday after recent COVID-19 cases among students pushed it past the "test to stay" threshold, where they are required to test students. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News) Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#School Districts#K 12 Schools#Gcs#Test To Stay
Detroit News

Opinion: Michigan's students to stay in school this semester

The vast majority of Michigan school districts continue working in the best interests of our kids as we begin 2022. Unfortunately, a few school districts are not — instead opting to cancel classes completely or switch to remote instruction with no advance planning or quality control. Anyone who is...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNCT

NCDHHS school guidance encourages vaccines, masking to keep students in classroom, new test-to-stay option

RALEIGH, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases reaching pandemic highs, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services urges K-12 schools to promote vaccination and boosters for students and staff and require students and staff wear masks indoors to keep students in the classroom and limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission. “Research and lived experience in this […]
EDUCATION
nsjonline.com

NCDHHS adds CDC’s ‘Test to Stay’ to K-12 school guidance

RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) updated the guidance for K-12 schools to include “Test to Stay” options on Jan. 7. “Protecting our students and staff requires layers of protection to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said State Health director and chief medical officer Elizabeth Cuervo Tilson, M.D. “In addition to vaccines and masks, Test-to-Stay is another proven tool that can help minimize the spread of COVID-19 while also maximizing time in the classroom.”
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Minneapolis Star Tribune

CDC adds 'test-to-stay' to guidelines for students exposed to COVID

WASHINGTON — The federal government released new recommendations last month for unvaccinated students exposed to the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said those students could remain in school, as long as they are tested for the virus twice in the week after exposure and both tests come back negative.
EDUCATION
kq2.com

St. Joseph School District pauses test-to-stay

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The statewide shortage of tests is being felt in every corner of our community. Last week, local pharmacies were having trouble keeping them stocked. Now, it is affecting local school districts. The St. Joseph School District's test-to-stay program is less than a month old. "We were doing...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
NEWS10 ABC

Guilderland Schools utilize ‘Test to Stay’ program

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Central School District has officially implemented the statewide “Test to Stay” program to help keep students in school despite exposure to COVID. “My top goal is to keep healthy children, healthy students in school and the virus out,” said Dr. Marie Wiles, Guilderland Superintendent of Schools. With parental permission, […]
GUILDERLAND, NY
2 On Your Side

'Test to Stay' plan in place for schools in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health says a plan is in place for schools to begin a program that would allow students to stay in school despite exposure to COVID-19. The 'Test to Stay' program will allow students in grades pre-K to 12th grade, who normally would be subject to quarantine following a COVID-19 exposure, to stay in school, if they remain symptom free.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
KUTV

Test to Stay protocols underway in dozens of Wasatch Front schools

FARMINGTON, Utah — With the surge in coronavirus cases brought on by the Omicron variant, several schools were among many in the state that have met the “test to stay” thresholds. Officials with the Davis School District said Viewmont High School entered test to stay protocols Wednesday....
FARMINGTON, UT
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy