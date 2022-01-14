Illinois to receive $1.4B from infrastructure bill to fix bridges, install EV chargers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will receive $1.4 billion from a total of $27 billion in funding aimed at repairing bridges and installing electric vehicle chargers nationwide.

The funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed late last year.

In Illinois, 2,374 bridges are in poor condition, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make an undeniable difference in our state’s roads, highways, and bridges to improve safety and accessibility. This historic reinvestment has been sorely needed for decades. With $1.4 billion set aside for Illinois, this is poised to be a new era in infrastructure that will move our economy forward and create jobs,” said Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).

The White House issued a fact sheet in advance of Biden’s Friday remarks that details how the administration is preparing to distribute infrastructure funds. There are plans to build out 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles. The Transportation Department has announced the distribution of roughly $56 billion to improve highways, airports and shipping ports.

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced plans to disburse $7.4 billion to upgrade water and sewer systems. Steps are also being taken to build out broadband internet, among other initiatives.

