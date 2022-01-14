ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois to receive $1.4B from infrastructure bill to fix bridges, install EV chargers

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CMC7_0dltYdK900

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois will receive $1.4 billion from a total of $27 billion in funding aimed at repairing bridges and installing electric vehicle chargers nationwide.

The funds come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, passed late last year.

In Illinois, 2,374 bridges are in poor condition, according to the Federal Highway Administration.

“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make an undeniable difference in our state’s roads, highways, and bridges to improve safety and accessibility. This historic reinvestment has been sorely needed for decades. With $1.4 billion set aside for Illinois, this is poised to be a new era in infrastructure that will move our economy forward and create jobs,” said Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL).

The White House issued a fact sheet in advance of Biden’s Friday remarks that details how the administration is preparing to distribute infrastructure funds. There are plans to build out 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles. The Transportation Department has announced the distribution of roughly $56 billion to improve highways, airports and shipping ports.

The Environmental Protection Agency has announced plans to disburse $7.4 billion to upgrade water and sewer systems. Steps are also being taken to build out broadband internet, among other initiatives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

State Farm looks to hire 3,400 employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Insurance giant State Farm is looking to bring in new hires at offices across the country. The company announced Monday they are looking to hire hybrid work-from-home options as well as strictly work-from-home options. Those options include both part-time and full-time jobs. Hybrid and in-office opportunities include positions in claims, customer […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Interim Freeport Fire Chief sworn in

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Freeport Fire Department has begun the search for a new chief after Brad Liggett died earlier this month. Scott Stykel was sworn in as interim chief on Tuesday night. He is a 24-year veteran of the Freeport Fire Department. Stykel will lead the department until a replacement is approved. An […]
FREEPORT, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Economy#Ev Chargers#Vehicles#Ev#The White House
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Law enforcement reacts to body camera mandate

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockton police officers could soon be adding body cameras to their equipment checklist. Village trustees considered a deal on Tuesday evening. The field trial would be with Axon Enterprises. Several local departments, including Rockford, also have deals with the company. Illinois lawmakers passed policing reforms early last year. One of those […]
DURAND, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Demolition on Hickory Grove to begin

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — One of Rochelle’s most iconic facilities has a date with a wrecking ball. Demolition on the former Hickory Grove Banquet Center will begin on Wednesday. The city received $365,000 to pay for the work. The Ogle County Civic Center Authority owns the building, and members said that the property has become […]
ROCHELLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FHN to offer COVID-19 shield testing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For those who need COVID-19 results before their at-home tests arrive, there is now another local option. FHN’s COVID-19 vaccination site on Dirck Drive will offer free COVID-shield tests, which are saliva based rather than a nasal swab, on Mondays and Thursdays starting this week. Residents must create an account on […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy