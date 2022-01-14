ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Some COVID patients still infectious after more than 2 months, study warns

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTrze_0dltYMVu00

EXETER, England ( StudyFinds.org ) – People who contract COVID-19 could still be infectious for more than two months, warns new research. Of course, remaining contagious for this long is far less likely, but scientists hope to expand the study to get a better idea of just how many people could be long carriers.

Researchers at the University of Exeter in England report that 13 percent of patients are still infectious and show clinically-relevant levels of the virus after 10 days of quarantine. In the most extreme of these cases, individuals were still carrying the virus for 68 days. There is nothing “clinically remarkable” about the people who remain with high levels of the virus , according to the study, which means it could happen to anyone.

For the study, researchers applied a new test on 176 people who had tested positive on standard PCRs to determine whether the virus was still active. The results suggest the new test should be applied in settings where people are vulnerable to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“While this is a relatively small study, our results suggest that potentially active virus may sometimes persist beyond a 10 day period, and could pose a potential risk of onward transmission,” says study co-author Lorna Harries, a professor at the University of Exeter Medical School, in a statement . “Furthermore, there was nothing clinically remarkable about these people, which means we wouldn’t be able to predict who they are”

Harries and her team warn that people should still be cautious about those who were recently infected. That’s especially the case after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowered recommended isolation time to five days for infected patients.

“In some settings, such as people returning to care homes after illness, people continuing to be infectious after ten days could pose a serious public health risk,” says lead author Dr. Merlin Davies. “We may need to ensure people in those setting have a negative active virus test to ensure people are no longer infectious. We now want to conduct larger trials to investigate this further.”

It wasn’t mentioned in the media release as to whether the team is in the process of following up with a larger study.

The research is published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases .

South West News Service writer Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid#Uk
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Antibody From Recovered COVID-19 Patients Found To Substantially Reduce Severity of Disease

Study found that an antibody, P36-5D2, demonstrated a substantial decrease in infectious virus load in the lungs and brain, and reduced lung disease in laboratory models. In a study jointly conducted by the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) Core Facility at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine (NUS Medicine) and Beijing Tsinghua University, an antibody was found to be capable of neutralizing major SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
wbrc.com

Doctors warn COVID antiviral pills may be dangerous for some patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health experts said the new antiviral pills used to treat COVID may not be safe for everyone, citing severe and even life-threatening side effects in some patients. It’s only been a couple of weeks since the Food and Drug Administration granted Emergency Use Authorization for the...
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Mail

A THIRD of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, study claims as nurses call for NHS staff to be exempt from No10's new self-isolation rules

A third of people who catch Covid may still be infectious after five days, according to a study that illustrates the gamble ministers face in cutting the self-isolation time. University of Exeter experts warned it meant a 'potential risk of onward transmission', given that tens of thousands of Brits are currently testing positive every day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
pharmatimes.com

UKHSA estimates one in seven still infectious after five day COVID-19 isolation

Under current guidelines, individuals that test positive for COVID-19 may be able to leave self-isolation after 7 days if certain conditions are met. One in seven people who have tested positive for COVID-19 could still be infectious, if released from isolation upon receiving a negative lateral flow device (LFD) result after five days, new data suggests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kgou.org

Why vaccines still offer some help after six months, why Omicron still poses a problem for hospitals and other COVID questions answered

The following quotes are from medical professionals in interviews given last week. If you have COVID or other health questions, email catherine@stateimpactoklahoma.org. We know that antibodies from the COVID-19 vaccines in your system wane after six months, which is why we’re told to get boosters. Six months after your two shots, are you essentially unvaccinated? Is your extra immunity gone?
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Independent

Antibiotic-resistant infections killing more than HIV or malaria, major study shows

At least 1.27 million people died from antibiotic-resistant infections in 2019, a major new study has shown.The analysis of 204 countries found that antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is now killing more people every year than HIV (860,000) or malaria (640,000).“These new data reveal the true scale of antimicrobial resistance worldwide, and are a clear signal that we must act now to combat the threat,” said study co-author Professor Christopher Murray, of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.Published in The Lancet, the analysis shows that many hundreds of thousands of deaths now occur due to common,...
SCIENCE
Wyoming News

At-Home COVID Tests Accurate for Ki​ds: Study

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Despite earlier concerns that at-home COVID-19 tests might be less accurate than PCR tests, new research in U.S. children and teens adds to evidence that the rapid tests are highly accurate. The scientists said the accuracy of the tests — which can be used at home and in schools and provide quick results — is similar to that of PCR tests, which have to be analyzed in a lab and can take one to two days to deliver...
BALTIMORE, MD
theeastcountygazette.com

50% of Patients at Florida Hospital System Are There for Reasons More Than Covid-19

Approximately half the patients currently at the hospital for COVID-19 were initially diagnosed for reasons unrelated to the virus, according to a health authority in Florida. “Jackson Health System hospitals currently have 439 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Jackson Hospital System reported in a tweet on Monday.
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy