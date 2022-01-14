10 Strange Pieces of Pro Wrestling Memorabilia Being Sold in New York

In or around 1927 Kewanee’s Peerless Theater, located at 115 North Chestnut Street at the time, played host to a roadshow of a new movie called Babe Comes Home. Babe Comes Home was the second feature film in the career of Baseball legend Babe Ruth. When Babe Comes Home played at the Peerless Theater it came with a large, 10 foot long, yellow banner with Babe’s likeness and the name of the movie emblazoned upon it. Theater Manager of the Peerless, Eddie Lams of Kewanee, once the film had ended its roadshow run in town, snagged the banner for himself. According to Rich Mueller from Sports Collectors Daily, who broke the story regarding this banner, Eddie Lams is said to have taken the banner home, rolled it up and placed it in a closet where it stayed until it was uncovered by members of Eddie’s family very recently. WKEI is attempting to reach out to the family but has yet to hear from them. We will maintain their anonymity unless they choose to talk about this remarkable find.

KEWANEE, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO