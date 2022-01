Microsoft is acquiring rival Activision Blizzard in a $68.7 billion deal that will reshape the video game sector. The all-cash transaction, the largest in Microsoft’s history, will vault the company to the No. 3 spot among all global video game companies by revenue, behind Tencent and Sony. At $95 per share, the deal represents a 45% premium on last Friday’s closing price of Activision Blizzard stock. Activision Blizzard’s various divisions make games like Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush, in addition to eSports ventures via Major League Gaming. The company has studios around the word with nearly 10,000 employees. Gaming...

