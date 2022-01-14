ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What’s Streaming, Including ‘Earnin’ It’ and ‘Turning Red’

thestreamable.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe five-part documentary “Earnin’ It,” debuts Jan. 23 on Peacock. The NFL Films doc centers on the careers of some of the most powerful women working in the NFL. Narrated by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara, the docuseries spotlights how women in football, such as Sarah Thomas, Jennifer King and Lori Locust,...

thestreamable.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

NAACP Image Awards Nominations: Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, H.E.R., ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Insecure’ Lead

“The Harder They Fall,” “Insecure” and H.E.R. lead the pack of film, TV and music nominees for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards, while Jennifer Hudson, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Regina King and Tiffany Haddish will face off for the 2022 Entertainer of the Year prize. Nominees for the annual award show were announced during a special virtual event hosted by actor and musician Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe on the NAACP’s Instagram account. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their...
MOVIES
Vibe

H.E.R. Tops 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations In Music

On Tuesday (Jan. 18), the nominees for the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards were announced in a virtual event hosted by Kyla Pratt, Marcus Scribner, and Tinashe. Nominations across 83 categories including 29 for TV and streaming, 15 for recordings, and 14 for motion pictures were revealed. Oscar and Grammy Award-winning artist H.E.R. garnered the most nominations, with six in the music categories for Outstanding Female Artist; Outstanding Album; Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song; Outstanding Soul/R&B Song; and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (in both Traditional and Contemporary categories). Jazmine Sullivan, Chlöe, Drake, and Silk Sonic all trail right behind with four nominations...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
Person
Poppy Harlow
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Uma Thurman
Person
Carrie Brownstein
Person
Giovanni Ribisi
Variety

Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Skips Theaters, Will Debut on Disney Plus in March

Pixar’s upcoming film “Turning Red” is skipping theaters and will debut exclusively on Disney Plus on March 11, Disney announced on Friday. It will be free for subscribers. The family-friendly animated film follows “Soul” and “Luca” as fellow Pixar releases that went straight to the streaming platform during the COVID-19 pandemic. The “Toy Story” spinoff “Lightyear,” starring Chris Evans,” is still slated to release in theaters on June 17. Disney and Pixar’s #TurningRed will stream exclusively on #DisneyPlus beginning March 11. pic.twitter.com/QrOKVtkktY — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 7, 2022 “Disney Plus subscribers around the world enthusiastically embraced Pixar’s Academy Award-winning ‘Soul’ and the critically-acclaimed ‘Luca’...
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Pixar’s Turning Red Headed to Disney+

Pixar’s next film, Turning Red, will be heading straight to Disney+ when it is released in March 11, 2022. The announcement was made by Disney via social media today. This continues a recent trend of Pixar films coming directly to Disney’s streaming service. The release of Turning Red...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#Amazon Fire Tv#Android Tv#American Football#Peacock#Israeli#Apple Tv#British#Paramount#Russian
thestreamable.com

What’s Streaming, Including ‘Indivisible: Healing Hate’ and ‘True Story With Ed and Randall’

The six-part documentary “Indivisible: Healing Hate” on Paramount+. examines the rise of the Far Right and its responsibility for the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The series, which just debuted, opened on the year-old anniversary of the insurrection. Mandy Patinkin narrates the series, produced by XG Productions and Viacom CBS. It includes interviews with law enforcement, victims of the attacks, and accused and convicted extremists. The doc asks: In a nation founded on liberty and equality, how could such a violent and destructive event have occurred?
TV & VIDEOS
cinelinx.com

Pixar’s ‘Turning Red’ Now Premiering Exclusively on Disney+ this March

The upcoming Disney Pixar film Turning Red is now coming directly to Disney+ according to an announcement from the company. Originally, Turning Red was supposed to have a traditional theatrical release and had been advertised as such in movie trailers. However, presumably due to Omicron continuing to wreak havoc, the theatrical release of Turning Red has been shelved and the film is now premiering exclusively on Disney+ on March 11, 2022.
MOVIES
pymnts

Pixar Movie “Turning Red” Skips Theaters in Favor of Streaming Only

Pixar’s animated film “Turning Red” is the latest movie to skip theaters and go exclusively to streaming on Disney+ in March, the company announced Friday (Jan. 7). The film centers around a young girl that turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited. The movie was directed by Domee Shi, who also made the Pixar short “Bao,” and CNBC reports that “Turning Red” will make the first time a Pixar project was solely directed by a woman.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gina Rodriguez to Star in TV Adaptation of Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown’ for Apple (Exclusive)

Pedro Almodovar’s 1988 black comedy Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown is getting the TV treatment. Sources say Apple has optioned the rights to develop a TV series based on the feature that secured the writer-director his first Oscar nomination (for foreign-language film). Jane the Virgin grad Gina Rodriguez will star in the potential series as Pepa, who was originally portrayed by Carmen Maura in the feature about the romantic mishaps of voice actors who dub foreign films. Sources say the Apple TV project will feature a mixture of English and Spanish. Almodovar will exec produce Women on the Verge...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
mxdwn.com

‘Turning Red’ Moves Theatrical Release to Streaming on Disney+ March 11

Turning Red won’t have its big-screen movie debut on March 11th. Instead, the film will be moving to Disney Plus on the same day it would’ve been released in theaters. In a statement from The Verge, Kareem Daniel, chairman of Disney’s Media & Entertainment Distribution, provides insight on Disney’s latest decisions to run their newest animated features on Disney Plus: “Given the delayed box office recovery, particularly for family films, flexibility remains at the core of our distribution decisions as we prioritize delivering the unparalleled content of The Walt Disney Company to audiences around the world.”
ENTERTAINMENT
thestreamable.com

When Will You Be Able to Stream ‘Scream 5’ Without Going to Theaters?

The “Scream” franchise has risen from its grave with another movie that’s also called “Scream” (2022), which is the fifth film of the series. It opened in theaters in the U.S on Friday, January 14. The new movie will feature franchise favorites Neve Campbell, Courteney...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Diabolical’: Amazon Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Boys’ Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
TV SERIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

This week, a new drama thriller, “The Tragedy of Macbeth” makes its streaming debut. The film first premiered at the 2021 New York Film Festival on September 24, 2021, and was a limited theatrical release on Christmas Day. Joel Coen’s bold, stripped-down adaptation of Shakespeare’s “MacBeth” is available to stream beginning on Friday, January 14. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

HBO Max CEO Stands By Controversial Movie Strategy, Cites Subscriber Growth & Retention

After the bold decision was made to release the entire 2021 Warner Bros. slate on HBO Max the same day the films debuted in theaters, everyone looked at CEO Jason Kilar like he poured his milk in before his cereal (because that is just as crazy). Now that fists are unclenched and people can relax, it’s time to look at why this was such a surprising success.
TV & VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

LAST CHANCE: ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is Leaving HBO Max This Week

“The Matrix Resurrections” was released to theaters and to HBO Max on the same day: December 22, 2021. If you haven’t watched it quite yet, you don’t have much time left. How to Watch ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. When: Available through January 21, 2022. Streaming: Watch on...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy