Wausau, WI

Big Bull Falls Blues Fest lineup announced in Wausau

By Shereen Siewert
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22qP96_0dltWVr700
Blues Fest in Wausau. Photo courtesy of Wausau Events

The Big Bull Falls Blues Fest, Wausau’s longest-running blues festival, is back for 2022.

The lineup for 2022 includes two days of local, regional and national blues artists including some familiar names and newcomers. The event is set for Aug. 19 and 20 at the Isle of Ferns Park in Wausau.

The lineup:

Friday, Aug. 19:

  • 5 PM: Madtown Mannish Boys
  • 7 PM: Mark Cameron
  • 9 PM: Gabe Stillman

Saturday, Aug. 20:

  • 1 PM: Avey Grouws Band
  • 3 PM: Ally Venable
  • 5 PM: Robert John & The Wreck
  • 7 PM: Gypsy Revue – Featuring Jason Ricci & Anne Harris
  • 9 PM: Tommy Castro with special guest Deanna Bogart

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.wausauevents.org.

