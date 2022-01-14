ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

SPOTTED: Colonie girls drop one to Shen

By Jim Franco
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 6 days ago
COLONIE — The girls basketball team dropped a Suburban Council matchup to Shenendehowa on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 70-58.

Jayla Taylor led the Garnet Raiders with 18 points while Macie Trimarchi had 15 and Bella Franchi had 14. Ava Person had seven and Gabby Martin chipped in four.

Shen’s Jillian Heurter led all scorers with 29 points while Kaleigh Montanez had 14, Bri carey had 10.

Colonie (4-1 in conference play) will host Niskayuna on Saturday, Jan. 15 and will play at Burnt Hills on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Photos contributed by Brent Warzocha.

