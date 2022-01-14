Dave Chappelle regrets not responding to final text from Bob Saget

Dave Chappelle regrets not responding to a text from his close friend Bob Saget before the “Full House” alum tragically died earlier this week.

“I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming,” Chappelle said during a stand-up performance at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Thursday, according to a video obtained by TMZ. “Man he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy.”

He added, “Yeah it happens. I’m just saying this to remind you; these moments are precious and when I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out. I’m making memories. S–t, when I go out at night, I’m making history.”

Chappelle, 48, told the audience that he was “gonna go lay [his] comrade to rest” tomorrow.

Saget was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65.

Officials at the time said that there was no sign of foul play or drug use and that “the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”

His family released a statement, sharing that they were devastated to learn of his sudden passing.

Chappelle and Saget were close friends.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the family said in the statement.

Other celebrities mourned the loss of Saget, including his former “Full House” co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin.