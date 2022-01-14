ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dave Chappelle regrets not responding to final text from Bob Saget

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

Dave Chappelle regrets not responding to a text from his close friend Bob Saget before the “Full House” alum tragically died earlier this week.

“I didn’t see [Bob’s death] coming,” Chappelle said during a stand-up performance at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood on Thursday, according to a video obtained by TMZ. “Man he just texted me and I saw the text yesterday and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy.”

He added, “Yeah it happens. I’m just saying this to remind you; these moments are precious and when I come out at night, I’m not just hanging out. I’m making memories. S–t, when I go out at night, I’m making history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06el3J_0dltVQPH00
Dave Chapelle realized he never responded to a text from Bob Saget after the “Full House” alum died.

Chappelle, 48, told the audience that he was “gonna go lay [his] comrade to rest” tomorrow.

Saget was found dead on Sunday in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Fla. He was 65.

Officials at the time said that there was no sign of foul play or drug use and that “the cause and manner of death are pending further studies and investigation which may take up to 10-12 weeks to complete.”

His family released a statement, sharing that they were devastated to learn of his sudden passing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B1GGx_0dltVQPH00
Chappelle and Saget were close friends.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the family said in the statement.

Other celebrities mourned the loss of Saget, including his former “Full House” co-stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Bob Saget’s Kids Are ‘Devastated’ by His Death—Meet His 3 Daughters With His Ex-Wife

He may have been America’s Dad to Full house fans, but to Bob Saget’s kids and three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer, he was just a parent to one family. Saget—a stand-up comedian and actor—died on January 9, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. He was 65 years old. His death was confirmed by Orange County Sheriff’s Office, who didn’t find any signs of foul play or drug use. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Bob Saget: Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, comedy and television fans across the nation and world were stunned and saddened by the unexpected death of Bob Saget. The actor and standup was just 65 years old. He was not suffering from any known health conditions, nor was he grappling with any substance abuse issues...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Bob Saget Was Secretly Married to Wife Kelly a Few Weeks Before Beach Wedding

Everyone is mourning the untimely loss of actor and comedian Bob Saget today. It’s really wonderful how consistent all the tributes are to him, from his “Full House” castmates and pals to dozens of friends and innumerable fans. Despite his hilarious raunchy side, Saget was a great, sweet guy— which is why when he told “The Aristocrats” joke no could believe it.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen break silence following death of TV dad Bob Saget

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have paid a loving tribute to their TV dad Bob Saget, who passed away aged 65 on Sunday 9 January. Sharing a joint statement with Page Six, they said: "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Stamos
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Lori Loughlin
Person
Dave Coulier
Person
Candace Cameron Bure
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ashley Olsen
HollywoodLife

Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Pens Tribute To Bob Saget: My Mom Is ‘Heart Broken’

The former ‘Dancing With The Stars’ contestant paid tribute to the comedy icon and her mom’s longtime co-star. Olivia Jade, 22, penned an emotional tribute to Bob Saget on her Instagram Story on Tuesday January 11. The YouTuber and reality star shared the Full House cast’s tribute to their former co-star and mentioned that she was keeping her mom Lori Loughlin, the rest of her co-stars, and the rest of the Saget family in her thoughts, as they grieve the TV legend’s passing.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Candace Cameron Bure Joins Friends & Family at Bob Saget’s House to Remember the TV Icon

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure was spotted yesterday in LA while arriving at late comedian and friend Bob Saget’s house to mourn the loss of the TV icon, who died Sunday in Florida. Saget was most known for playing her dad on the ’80s and ’90s family sitcom, “Full House.” He also became notable for hosting “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” For the ensemble, Bure opted for a wine-colored cardigan and a slouchy black T-shirt. She paired it with green khaki pants that unified the moment. She accessorized the outfit with a big rectangular red handbag. Bure wore on a pair of...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Peppermint Club#Tmz
MarketRealist

Who Will Inherit Bob Saget’s Fortune?

Comedian and actor Bob Saget passed away Jan. 9, 2022, at the age of 65, leaving behind significant wealth for his heirs. His long career in television, standup comedy, and film brought him to an approximate $50 million net worth, according to CelebrityNetWorth. It’s likely that his surviving family members will inherit most of his estate.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Steve Harvey Says Bob Saget Emailed Him Two Days Before He Died And Talks How ‘Hard’ It Was To Get Through It

The late Bob Saget made a lot of good friends over the course of his career, as evidenced by the various tributes that have poured in the days since his passing. Just about all of his Full House co-stars like Candace Cameron Bure and even Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen have responded and paid loving tribute to their friend and colleague. However, Saget has also received massive love from notable names within the comedy world, including Adam Sandler and Pete Davidson. Fellow comedian and TV personality Steve Harvey also knew Saget and revealed that he received an email from him just two days before his death. Now, he’s opening up about how “hard” it was to get through the message.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

John Stamos, Dave Coulier ‘broken’ over Bob Saget’s death

John Stamos and Dave Coulier tweeted that they were “broken” after learning that their former “Full House” co-star Bob Saget was found dead on Sunday. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos, 58, tweeted Sunday evening. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jodie Sweetin Recalls Favorite Memories With ‘Wonderful’ Bob Saget In Beautiful Tribute

For over four decades, Bob Saget was known as her TV dad. Now Jodie Sweetin is saying good-bye. The news rocked the TV: Bob Saget, best known for his roles on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday January 9 of unknown causes. The beloved TV actor was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. The news saddened all he knew and loved him, especially his TV daughter Jodie Sweetin.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Bob Saget autopsy completed as new details surrounding death are released

Bob Saget's cause of death remains unknown, but new details surrounding the sad incident emerged on Monday as an autopsy has been completed. "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play," Orange and Osceola Counties chief medical examiner Joshua Stephany tells Yahoo Entertainment in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ Premiere Tributes ‘HIMYM’ Narrator Bob Saget

How I Met Your Father‘s premiere episode ended with a tribute to Bob Saget, who served as narrator in How I Met Your Mother. The title card reads: In loving memory of Bob Saget. The actor was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9, and was later pronounced dead on the scene. Saget was in Central Florida as part of his latest stand-up comedy tour. His cause of death is still under investigation. Although Saget is mostly known for portraying Danny Tanner in Full House and later the Netflix revival, Fuller House, his voice played a big role...
ORLANDO, FL
wtlcfm.com

Steve Harvey Reveals His Final Email From Friend Bob Saget

Hollywood is still mourning the death of legendary comedian Bob Saget, who died on Sunday at age 65. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Steve Harvey spoke about his friendship with his fellow funny man and reflected on the times they spent together behind the camera, sharing that “The dude that you see on TV, that is not who that was.” Harvey said that “the father on Full House, now this is a different dude offstage. The Family Feud host also opened up about the last email he received from Saget just days before his death requesting he join the Full House star on a podcast.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Page Six

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy