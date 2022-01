Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s a lot of optimism about how he’s rehabbing and talking to Tim Connelly their president and Mark Bartelstein, Porter’s agent, they love the way he has come along. And there’s optimism we are going to see him again this season. And of course, Jamal Murray, another player with an ACL injury. They’ve not ruled out the possibility that he could be back later in the year. So you look at a Denver team that could possibly add back I think Michael Porter Jr. and we’ll see with Jamal Murray, and that’s a very formidable team in the playoffs.

