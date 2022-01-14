ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Don’t Look Up’ smashes more records at Netflix

By Amanda Kondolojy, Orlando Sentinel
“Don’t Look Up” continues to be a standout performer for Netflix. After setting a record for most views in a single week, the streaming platform confirmed that the apocalyptic comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence has become the second most-watched original movie in the company’s history with 321.52 million total hours streamed since its debut on Dec. 24.

Director Adam McKay previously said on Twitter that he was “straight up flabbergasted” by the film’s high viewership.

Currently, the number one spot for all-time streaming belongs to the 2021 spy flick “Red Notice,” which was released on Nov. 5 and was streamed a massive 364.02 million hours during its initial release.

However, if “Don’t Look Up” sits on top of the movie charts for another week, it is possible that it will take over the all-time top spot before its 28-day initial streaming window (which is used by Netflix to measure performance metrics) ends on Jan. 21.

This record-breaking run for “Don’t Look Up” comes as ratings giant Nielsen reports streaming levels as a whole are on the rise, with recently-released figures showing that streaming during the week of Christmas accounted for 33% of total TV time in the U.S., the largest weekly percentage ever measured.

In addition to breaking streaming records, “Don’t Look Up” has also established itself as a serious contender for awards season. It was recently listed as one of the Top Ten Movies of the Year by the American Film Institute and was also nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, leading many to believe the film could be poised to take home a few trophies at this year’s Academy Awards.

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com .

