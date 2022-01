BOONE, N.C. — A 6-year-old girl is asking for help in locating her beloved stuffed animal, Bun-Bun, who was last seen in Boone, North Carolina. On Jan. 15, the little girl lost Bun-Bun while visiting the area. Bun-Bun was with her and her family in the downtown Boone area and at the Boone Mall on Saturday evening just before the winter storm hit the area.

BOONE, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO