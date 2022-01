It is with extreme sadness that the family of Dennis Roger Holcom, 76, announces his passing. He was a bright light in this world and will be deeply missed by many. Dennis was born on September 23, 1945, to Meredith and Mary Pendley in Hammond, but he always called Sweetser home. He was adopted and raised by his paternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Violet and Verlin Holcom. He had three siblings and several half-siblings.

