Some 30 migrants rescued, one dead as dinghy capsizes in Channel

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERCK-SUR-MER, France (Reuters) – Some 30 migrants whose dinghy capsized in the English channel as they tried to reach Britain were rescued on Friday, while one man who was on board died, French authorities said. A coast guard vessel reached the dinghy, which had set off from a...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

