Dior's $5k Baby Stroller Is for Influencer Kids Only

Few categories have undergone the sea-change that athleisure has experienced over the past few years. All manner of fitness adjacent fashion has transformed from being merely functional to a foundational element of modern dressing. The shift, spurred on by the increase in telecommuting and consumers’ post-pandemic desire to make every outfit worn outdoors count, has prompted many brands to expand their oeuvres with new product offerings. The concept has become familiar. Prada hooked up with Adidas in 2019, Puma joined forces with Balmain and Victoria Beckham gave Reebok a makeover all that same year. Despite the competition, the latest label to offer its take on the athletic wardrobe may be the most surprising. At Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Cruise 2022 show in Athens last June month, the fashion crowd received a preview of the Dior Vibe capsule, a lineup of sporty bags, sneakers, and most interestingly, a range of Dior-ified equipment created in collaboration with Italian sports machine manufacturer Technogym.
