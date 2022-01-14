ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruins' Linus Ullmark: Between pipes Saturday

Ullmark will be in net Saturday versus Nashville, Matt Porter of The...

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
Kings' Cal Petersen: Between the pipes Tuesday

Petersen will guard the home goal Tuesday versus the Lightning, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Petersen enters Tuesday on a personal three-game winning streak in which he's allowed just two goals. The 27-year-old will have his work cut out for him Tuesday against the Lightning, who are in their usual place near the top of the Atlantic Division standings.
