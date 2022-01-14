Stars' Andrej Sekera: Enters virus protocols

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
Eight teams could be looking for a new head coach in 2022 (seven for certain), making this version of the NFL silly season even crazier than in recent years. Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, finished 2021 with a winning record. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia led his team to the playoffs and it's not yet known whether the team will retain him or move on, but if the Raiders do move on, Miami and Vegas are the top destinations available.
Manson was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Manson will miss Wednesday's clash with Colorado at a minimum now that he's landed in the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Ducks are shorthanded on the back end at the moment, so look for Anaheim to recall several defenders ahead of its matchup with the Avalanche.
All-Star Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, per Tony Jones of The Athletic (Twitter link). Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune adds (via Twitter) that the Jazz think Mitchell suffered the concussion in the first half of the team’s 101-95 Lakers loss on Monday. Walden reports that the 6’1″ guard began dealing with symptoms following the game last night.
The Sharks placed Balcers in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Balcers will play no sooner than next Wednesday in Washington. The 24-year-old has goals in back-to-back games and four total this season to go along with eight assists in 27 contests.
The Panthers placed Forsling in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Forsling will miss Thursday's game in Edmonton and Friday's in Vancouver, if not more. The 25-year-old defenseman has tallied 19 points while averaging 21:10 of ice time this season and should return to his second-pairing role once healthy.
Anderson entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday and will miss Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Anderson and Desmond Bane both entered protocols Tuesday, so the Grizzlies will be shorthanded on the wing. In their absences, more minutes should be available for John Konchar, Ziaire Williams, De'Anthony Melton and others.
Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry have won the final roster spots for the NHL's All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting
