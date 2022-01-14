ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Andrej Sekera: Enters virus protocols

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

The Stars placed Sekera in COVID-19 protocols Friday. The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Troy Aikman slams Cowboys for CeeDee Lamb's role in wild card loss to 49ers: 'The game is not that difficult'

Troy Aikman knows a thing or two about winning with a star wide receiver, capturing three Lombardi Trophies during an 11-year run alongside Michael Irvin in Dallas. And the legendary former Cowboys quarterback isn't happy with the way America's Team used -- or, rather, misused -- No. 1 target CeeDee Lamb in the club's wild card loss to the 49ers. Joining 96.7 The Ticket on Wednesday, Aikman suggested the Cowboys hurt themselves by overthinking Lamb's role in the postseason.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
NBA
CBS Sports

NFL coach carousel: Predicting which coaches will land in open spots, as Giants make a splash hire

Eight teams could be looking for a new head coach in 2022 (seven for certain), making this version of the NFL silly season even crazier than in recent years. Two teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Miami Dolphins, finished 2021 with a winning record. Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia led his team to the playoffs and it's not yet known whether the team will retain him or move on, but if the Raiders do move on, Miami and Vegas are the top destinations available.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrej Sekera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ducks' Josh Manson: Enters protocols

Manson was added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Tuesday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports. Manson will miss Wednesday's clash with Colorado at a minimum now that he's landed in the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Ducks are shorthanded on the back end at the moment, so look for Anaheim to recall several defenders ahead of its matchup with the Avalanche.
NHL
hoopsrumors.com

Donovan Mitchell Enters Concussion Protocol

All-Star Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has entered the NBA’s concussion protocol, per Tony Jones of The Athletic (Twitter link). Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune adds (via Twitter) that the Jazz think Mitchell suffered the concussion in the first half of the team’s 101-95 Lakers loss on Monday. Walden reports that the 6’1″ guard began dealing with symptoms following the game last night.
NBA
CBS Sports

Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: In virus protocols

The Sharks placed Balcers in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Balcers will play no sooner than next Wednesday in Washington. The 24-year-old has goals in back-to-back games and four total this season to go along with eight assists in 27 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Gustav Forsling: In virus protocols

The Panthers placed Forsling in COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. Forsling will miss Thursday's game in Edmonton and Friday's in Vancouver, if not more. The 25-year-old defenseman has tallied 19 points while averaging 21:10 of ice time this season and should return to his second-pairing role once healthy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Enters protocols

Anderson entered the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols Tuesday and will miss Wednesday's game in Milwaukee, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Anderson and Desmond Bane both entered protocols Tuesday, so the Grizzlies will be shorthanded on the wing. In their absences, more minutes should be available for John Konchar, Ziaire Williams, De'Anthony Melton and others.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy