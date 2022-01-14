ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Jake Oettinger: Starting Friday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Oettinger will be in net Friday versus Florida, Bruce LeVine...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Dallas News

In a season of firsts for Jake Oettinger, the Stars’ goalie is now battling through his first slump

There have been lots of firsts for Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger this season. He played in front of full NHL arenas for the first time after playing in front of reduced crowds last season. He played in his home state of Minnesota for the first time as an NHL player. He stopped the shuttle to and from the AHL, and has an apartment in Dallas after beating Anton Khudobin for a spot in the NHL.
NHL
NHL

Recent struggles are but a minor bump in the road for Jake Oettinger

Jake Oettinger has hit a bump in the road, but the 23-year-old goalie said he's ready to deal with it. Oettinger has had a pretty smooth start to his career, earning a spot on the roster last season and posting an 11-8-7 record. He was sent to the minors to start this season, but then was called up and followed that with a 9-4-0 record, including some stellar numbers to start the season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Chandler Parsons announces retirement from NBA after nine seasons in league

After spending nine years in the NBA, forward Chandler Parsons officially announced his retirement from the league on his Instagram account Tuesday morning. Parsons spent time playing for the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets. He has career averages of 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and was known for his 3-point shooting as he knocked down shots at a 37.3 percent clip over his career.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Oettinger
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pens winger Jake Guentzel gets NHL All-Star Game invite after all

Tristan Jarry will have company at next month’s NHL All-Star Game in Las Vegas. The NHL announced Tuesday that Jake Guentzel was selected to the All-Star Game via fan vote. It is the second time the Penguins winger has been picked to play in an All-Star Game, but he was unable to in 2020 because of a shoulder injury.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaa#Dallas Stars Radio
CBS San Francisco

Timo Meier Becomes First San Jose Shark to Score 5 Goals in One Game

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – On Monday, San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier achieved something that hadn’t been done in an NHL game since 1994 – score five goals by himself – and he did it with a period to spare. Meier, who was named to the NHL All-Star game last week for the first time in his career, scored five goals against the Los Angeles Kings within the first 40 minutes of their match in L.A. Monday. The Sharks beat the Kings 6-2. Timo Meier scores his fifth goal this afternoon to set a new franchise record for goals in a...
NHL
cbslocal.com

Jake Guentzel Selected To Play In 2022 NHL All-Star Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For the second time, Penguins forward Jake Guentzel has been selected to play in the NHL’s All-Star Game. Guentzel was selected as part of the NHL’s ‘Last Men In’ fan vote, finishing 2nd in the Metropolitan Division voting. He finished behind New York Rangers’ forward Mike Zibanejad, who is unable to attend the game for personal reasons.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Minnesota

Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek From COVID Protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month. Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away. Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy