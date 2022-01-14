5 teens charged in armed robbery, kidnapping plot

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk detailed a string of events that resulted in the arrest of five boys as young as 15.

Two 18-year-olds were named and charged with kidnapping and armed robbery: Anthony Zangrilli and Luigi Roca. (It is Fox 4's policy to only name/display photos of those aged 18 or older in criminal matters.)

A teenaged victim told detectives he was walking near his residence in East Naples around 1:30 p.m. Thursday when he was approached by a red four-door vehicle occupied by four of the suspects.

The victim said the teens got out of the vehicle and dragged him inside, placing him in the backseat and putting a pillowcase over his head.

They drove the victim to an apartment where the fifth suspect was waiting. The suspects beat the victim, told him he owed money and used his cell phone to try to coerce money from the victim's family.

The victim told investigators he was threatened with a handgun during the ordeal.

After some time, the suspects allegedly drove their victim back to the intersection where the incident began, saying they would kill his family if he contacted law enforcement.

All five suspects were later arrested. Detectives executed a search warrant at the apartment where they found a blood-stained pillowcase and a green shirt with blood on it. The search also turned up a box of .380-caliber ammunition and a 40-caliber magazine for a Glock 27.

More charges may be pending as detectives said they are looking at all five of the suspects in connection with other crimes currently under investigation.

