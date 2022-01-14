ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

Cass County Sheriff's Office seeking help locating vehicle

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in looking for a vehicle of interest in a homicide investigation.

The vehicle, pictured above, is a white Ford F-350 truck with a possible Missouri license plate of 86H7ZP.

The truck was last seen in the area of Pleasant Hill on Jan. 7 around 11 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office .

If anyone has any information on the location of the vehicle, they should contact the sheriff's office at 816-380-5200 or fill out a tip online.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

