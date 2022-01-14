Cass County Sheriff's Office seeking help locating vehicle

The Cass County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in looking for a vehicle of interest in a homicide investigation.

The vehicle, pictured above, is a white Ford F-350 truck with a possible Missouri license plate of 86H7ZP.

The truck was last seen in the area of Pleasant Hill on Jan. 7 around 11 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office .

If anyone has any information on the location of the vehicle, they should contact the sheriff's office at 816-380-5200 or fill out a tip online.

