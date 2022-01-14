ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staunton, VA

Staunton issues parking restrictions downtown due to impending snow

By Laura Peters, Staunton News Leader
 6 days ago
STAUNTON — With 6 to 10 inches of snow coming to the area Sunday, the City of Staunton has issued some parking restrictions.

Starting Sunday at 8 a.m., street parking will be not be allowed on Beverley Street from Lewis Street to Market Street; New Street from Johnson to Frederick streets; and Central Avenue from Frederick Street to Johnson Street.

The parking restriction will remain in effect as long as necessary to facilitate snow removal operations, a release from the city said.

Where you can park

Parking in the New Street and Johnson Street parking garages will be free starting Friday, Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m.

The city is encouraging people to avoid on-street parking throughout the city in order for the city to remove snow.

Other parking locations include, once snow has been cleared: the Wharf, RMA, North Lewis, Hardy and Augusta Street parking lots once they have been cleared and until the winter storm event has been cancelled.

Trash/Recycling collection

Monday, Jan. 17 refuse collection was already canceled in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Monday refuse routes will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Snow, sleet and ice removal

According to the Staunton City Code, residents and business owners are required to remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly.

Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops. If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

Staunton Public Works are prepping city streets with a salt brine. Once snow begins, residents can check on the progress of plowing at ci.staunton.va.us/snow.

