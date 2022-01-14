ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Supreme Court orders new congressional map be redrawn

By Brian Hofmann
 6 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Days after ordering that districts for the state house and senate be redrawn, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Friday that the new congressional map is unconstitutionally gerrymandered and must be redone, too.

In a 4-3 ruling, the court ruled in favor of a group challenging the map.

The map draws U.S. House districts following the 2020 census.

Lawyers in two lawsuits brought by national voting rights and Democratic groups argued in December that it’s indisputable that the map unduly favors the Republicans.

The GOP lawyer said new boundaries give Democrats two districts and make seven more competitive. Outside groups have found the map likely to deliver 80% of seats to Republicans, while estimates put Ohio’s political breakdown at 54% Republican to 46% Democratic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ohio State
