Free school supplies available for students in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Free school supplies will be available for students Saturday in Easley.

Molina Healthcare Charitable Foundation, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, Caring and Nurturing, and SC Thrive are hosting the school supply giveaway event, Dare to Dream, in Easley.

The event will take place at 103 West Ave from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

150 bags of school supplies will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Painting supplies, which can be used to create dream boards, will also be provided, as well as refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.