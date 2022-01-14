ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Nick Cave & Warren Ellis documentary on the way

By Amanda Hatfield
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new documentary and about Nick Cave and Warren Ellis on the way, Deadline reports. This Much I Know To Be True was directed by their frequent collaborator Andrew Dominik,...

