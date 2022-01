At this point, everyone knows the Epic Games Store drill. The Fortnite kings over at Epic Games give out a free game every week, allowing players to jump in and experience a new title for no cost. It’s a good deal for simply having the Epic Games Store launcher installed, as you’ll probably find a game you’re interested in sooner or later. If you haven’t jumped into the Epic Games fervor yet, maybe this is the week for you. Relicta, the first-person physics-based puzzle game will be free on the Epic Games Store next week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO