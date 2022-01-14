ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Upcoming ARPG Torchlight: Infinite Enters Closed Beta

By IGN Global Studios
IGN
 5 days ago

Torchlight: Infinite is a new entry in the long-running ARPG Torchlight franchise coming to PC, iOS, and Android that also happens to be a sequel to Torchlight 2. While there is no release date beyond 2022, sign-ups for the game’s closed beta are now open. Those interested to...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: Game and BT restocks available now – how to buy a console

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at Game and the BT Shop for BT Broadband customers after selling out at Very and Littlewoods. It could drop at Amazon tomorrow. Read on for more information.2022 looks to be one of the most promising years for PS5 gamers, with upcoming titles such as Elden Ring, Sifu, Horizon: Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7 and maybe even the PS5 VR2 coming in the next few months. But customers are still struggling to get their hands on the console itself due to an ongoing shortage.Sony’s Playstation 5 was released in November 2020 and even over a year after its release, demand is still high. While January...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Gmail#Torchlight 2
estnn.com

Shopify Rebellion Enters Halo Infinite With Retired Gears Of War & Call Of Duty Pros

North American esports organization Shopify Rebellion has officially entered the Halo Championship Series (HCS) with a blend of veteran gamers. Shopify Rebellion currently sponsors teams in Rocket League, Valorant and StarCraft II—and its latest move brings the organization into competitive Halo Infinite. Their roster consists of three Gears of War legends and a Call of Duty veteran. While unconventional, the four players have competed in one tournament thus far with promising results. Their future looks promising in the HCS.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Demon Slayer Set to Reveal Big News for the Anime Series in 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Demon Slayer anime website recently updated fans that there is a very special Demon Slayer event happening very soon. The Demon Slayer livestream will take place on January 18th on Aniplex's YouTube channel, and will feature the lead Japanese VA for Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae. According to the official Demon Slayer website, the livestream will announce two "huge" events involving the anime this year, along with highlights from the current arc, the Entertainment District arc. With this upcoming Demon Slayer news, fans of the anime are excited. With how much of a box office success the Mugen Train #Anime movie was, breaking records worldwide, many fans are hoping another movie is in the works. Some are even pleading for a spin-off series, which would be more than welcomed and well within the realm of the pre-established world #DemonSlayer has built since its release. With how much of a smash hit Demon Slayer has been since it first graced the black and white pages of the manga, any news coming out of this event will be sure to excite fans. The Demon Slayer livestream kicks off on January 18th at 8PM Japan Time. In other anime news, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still slated for this year, and it looks like we've got some more details that'll reportedly trickle in about the upcoming movie in this month's V Jump magazine. According to online Dragon Ball news reporter DBS Hype, this month's V Jump will contain character breakdowns, Red Ribbon Army Search files, and a special message from the creator of the series, Toriyama. And finally, check out Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg in this new poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie!
COMICS
dbltap.com

GeForce NOW Closed Beta Revives Fortnite on iOS

Fortnite will soon be available to play on iOS for the first time since Apple forced it off the platform in August 2020. The catch? It'll only be available through GeForce NOW, Nvidia's game streaming service. Fortnite will launch in closed beta on GeForce NOW over the coming weeks, and...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

Lost Ark gameplay video delivers a crash course in the hit Korean ARPG

We first heard about Lost Ark all the way back in 2014, when we described it as "an exceptionally good looking ARPG" that struck us as an absurdly over-the-top (but in a good way) Diablo-like. Lost Ark came out a few years later in 2018, but only in Korea. After that it mostly fell off our radar until mid-2021, when Amazon announced that it was teaming up with developer Smilegate RPG to localize Lost Ark for North America and Europe.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Betawatch: Zenith begins closed beta ahead of January 27 VR launch

Did you know that Zenith is in closed beta right now? Because it won’t be for much longer; the game is moving into launch on VR platforms on January 27th, with a later test phase and launch for PC players. This is good news for both of the players who have VR headsets and really like MMOs. (I kid, of course. There are probably, like, at least a dozen people in that group.)
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Hellbent Games Sends Out More VHS Closed Beta Keys

A fresh wave of neon-soaked closed beta keys for VHS has been dispatched by Hellbent Games, the Canadian indie developer studio announced Thursday. After initially being revealed in August 2021, VHS' closed beta has been raging on for adrenaline-seeking fans of the asymmetric multiplayer action genre. Those who have gained early access to play the game will notice its unique take on the dynamic between the hunter and the hunted as in VHS, "power shifts unpredictably between teens and the monster, ending in a guaranteed fight-to-the-death climax."
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Fading City: NetEase Games announces closed beta test for the upcoming open-world survival game

NetEase Games and ACE Studios, a new studio focusing on shooting games of the global games developers, is launching the closed beta test of their open-world survival mobile game with Unreal Engine 4 (UE4) and the theme of wasteland city – Fading City, ahead of its release. Players can try it out as the game releases for beta by searching for Fading City on Google Play or downloading the Test Flight link from the game’s official social media outlets.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

HyakKinder has started Closed Beta testing in selected regions

NetEase has announced that they are going to release the English version of HyakKinder, a mobile game in which players find a disciplinary committee hidden amongst kindergarten students. Their objective will be to not get caught by the student committee and let them interfere with the fun. HyakKinder Closed Beta Testing is now open till 23rd January at 11 pm on Android in Indonesia and the Philippines.
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Fight for survival in the Fading City closed beta

It’s time to discover how well you’d manage in a world that’s ravaged by disaster, turning your city into a wasteland. Recently, ACE Studio, a studio with a shooter focus for NetEase Games, released the closed beta for Fading City. This open-world survival game promises to test your tenacity as you fight for survival.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Diablo Immortal is ending its closed beta on January 7

You know what is definitely far more mortal than the name of Diablo Immortal might imply? Its closed beta, which is ending abruptly tomorrow, January 7th. Players had been previously told that the beta wouldn’t run for more than three months and it began back in late October, so it doesn’t come as a huge shock, but it’s still a wind-down without a lot of prior warning about this fact. The closure of the beta will also coincide with a livestream taking place with Blizzard China on January 7th, just in case you were somehow still unclear on the primary audience for this title.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

5 Upcoming IDO Projects on Infinite Launch Platform in 2022

Despite having just broken into the Crypto market for 1 month, Infinite Launch has 5 up & coming blockchain-game, metaverse projects in the pipeline for their community of investors. Get 110 USDT Futures Bonus for FREE!. Bullieverse – A fantasy metaverse island for extraordinary gaming experiences. Bullieverse is building...
MARKETS
player.one

Fading City Now on Closed Beta for Android and iOS

The open-world survival Fading City has started its closed beta test, now available on Android and iOS. The closed testing environment will end on January 22. The game is set in Weidu City where a sudden mist has shrouded the area. Under all the fog, people tried to survive but couldn’t avoid the blue particles. There’s also something horrible and undead just waiting under the same fog.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

343 Industries 'Optimistic' On Halo Infinite BTB Fix In Upcoming Patch

It looks like our hopes and prayers for a proper fix for Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle issues are finally being answered. Halo Community Director at 343 Industries, Brian Jarrard (AKA Sketch) took to the Halo Waypoint forums to talk over what's coming in Infinite's next patch. The team is...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy