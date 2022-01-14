ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hellbender: Exclusive Trailer and Poster Debut for Shudder’s Family-Made Horror Film

By Jim Vejvoda
IGN
 5 days ago

While many filmmakers catch the attention of the press while doing the film festival circuit, Hellbender stood out among festivalgoers in 2021 because it’s a family-made horror movie. It stars real-life mother and daughter Toby Poser and Zelda Adams who also edited, wrote, and directed the film alongside husband-father John...

TheWrap

Adult Film Stars Fight for Their Lives in Trailer for New A24 Horror Film ‘X’ (Video)

The trailer for the upcoming A24 film “X” brings new meaning to the phrase “adult film.”. Written and directed by Ti West (“In a Valley of Violence,” “The Innkeepers”), the horror film takes place in 1979 and follows a group of young filmmakers who decide to make an adult film in a remote part of Texas, at a property owned by an elderly couple. But when their hosts catch them in the act, they find themselves on the receiving end of some brutal violence.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

An Adult Film Shoot Turns Into a Terrifying Ordeal in Trailer for Ti West's '70s-Set Horror Film X

Ti West, the director of films such as The House of the Devil and The Innkeepers, has a new horror film coming out! This new film is titled X, and it’s West’s first feature film in seven years. I’m a fan of the filmmaker’s first two films as I tend to watch them every year around Halloween. I’m excited that he’s got a new movie coming out and it looks great!
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Foo Fighters Share Trailer for Horror Film Studio 666: Watch

Foo Fighters have shared the first trailer for their forthcoming horror comedy Studio 666. The clip shows the band moving into a haunted mansion in Encino, California to write and record their 10th album. Hijinx and grisly violence ensue. Check it out below. Studio 666 is set to premiere in...
MOVIES
IGN

The Godfather - Official 50th Anniversary Trailer

To celebrate The Godfathers's 50th anniversary, the movie will have a limited theatrical release in Dolby Vision, beginning February 25, 2022. This will be exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S., as well as in international territories globally. All three Godfather films have also been restored and will be available on 4K Ultra HD from ​March 22, 2022.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Those Who Walk Away' Haunted House Horror Film

"Once a year his hunger needs to be satisfied." VMI has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Those Who Walk Away, introducing us to the "Rotcreep" creature. After Max and Avery meet on a social media app for a first date, they end up at a haunted house only to realize the trauma they share may either save them or erupt into an unforgettable nightmare. This haunted house they encounter, home of the Rotcreep, seems especially bizarre and crazy. Those Who Walk Away stars Booboo Stewart and Scarlett Sperduto, with Nils Allen Stewart as the Rotcreep. Freaky stuff! It's crazy how this trailer starts out so sweet & nice, then turns scary so quickly. Lots of crazy things going on! Looks so intense it's hard to handle.
MOVIES
IGN

How I Met Your Father Premiere Video Review

How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18, 2022. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. More amusing than funny, the two-part How I Met Your Father premiere presents a bog-standard multi-camera sitcom that neither treads interesting stylistic ground the way its predecessor did, nor presents characters or relationships that are nearly as engaging. It does, however, feature a long-term narrative hook that could prove to be its saving grace.
TV SERIES
IGN

Batgirl: Every Cast Member So Far for the HBO Max Movie

Filmgoers will recognize Leslie Grace as Nina Rosario, star of Jon M. Chu and Lin Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. Prior to In the Heights, her career largely focused on songwriting and music video performance, earning her three Latin Grammy Award nominations. You can watch her perform in music videos like Bachatica, Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow, and Duro y Suave. Image credit: Lesliegrace.net.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

A24’s Next Horror Film ‘X’ Gets a Creepy New Trailer

Few film companies boast the horror chops of A24 – the independent distributor behind 2018’s Hereditary and 2019’s Midsommar – and its next horror pic, X, has just received a brand new trailer showcasing the upcoming chiller in action. Scheduled to arrive in theaters on March...
MOVIES
IGN

X - Official Red Band Trailer

Embark on a a wild horror adventure in X, starring Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, Brittany Snow, Scott Mescudi, and more. Set in 1979, X follows a group of young filmmakers who head to rural Texas to make an adult film. However, when their elderly hosts catch them in the act, the group suddenly discovers that they'll need to fight for their lives. Written and directed by Ti West, X releases in theaters on March 18, 2022.
MOVIES
IGN

Demon Slayer Set to Reveal Big News for the Anime Series in 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Demon Slayer anime website recently updated fans that there is a very special Demon Slayer event happening very soon. The Demon Slayer livestream will take place on January 18th on Aniplex's YouTube channel, and will feature the lead Japanese VA for Tanjiro, Natsuki Hanae. According to the official Demon Slayer website, the livestream will announce two "huge" events involving the anime this year, along with highlights from the current arc, the Entertainment District arc. With this upcoming Demon Slayer news, fans of the anime are excited. With how much of a box office success the Mugen Train #Anime movie was, breaking records worldwide, many fans are hoping another movie is in the works. Some are even pleading for a spin-off series, which would be more than welcomed and well within the realm of the pre-established world #DemonSlayer has built since its release. With how much of a smash hit Demon Slayer has been since it first graced the black and white pages of the manga, any news coming out of this event will be sure to excite fans. The Demon Slayer livestream kicks off on January 18th at 8PM Japan Time. In other anime news, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is still slated for this year, and it looks like we've got some more details that'll reportedly trickle in about the upcoming movie in this month's V Jump magazine. According to online Dragon Ball news reporter DBS Hype, this month's V Jump will contain character breakdowns, Red Ribbon Army Search files, and a special message from the creator of the series, Toriyama. And finally, check out Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg in this new poster for the upcoming Uncharted movie!
COMICS
IGN

Wolf Like Me: Season 1 Review

All six episodes of Wolf Like Me debut Thursday, Jan. 13 on Peacock. Despite sometimes feeling like writer/director Abe Forsythe's elaborate, expensive attempt to get you to listen to Queens of the Stone Age's "Fortress" (which you will awkwardly hear in its entirety at one point), Wolf Like Me is a surprisingly earnest go at a love story between a man and a werewolf. Yes, that sounds like logline for a parody, or in the very least a horror-comedy, but Wolf Like Me is its own beast (pun intended). It's a drama(dy?) and it works.
TV SERIES
horrornews.net

1091 Pictures Debuts Trailer for Horror “Student Body”

The horror thriller debuts digitally on February 8. From 1091 Pictures, STUDENT BODY is a horror thriller from Writer/Director Lee Ann Kurr. The film stars Christian Camargo, Montse Hernandez, Cheyenne Haynes, Harley Quinn Smith, Austin Zajur, & Anthony Keyvan. STUDENT BODY will be available digitally on February 8th. Available Now...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Period occult horror The Last Thing Mary Saw gets a new trailer and poster

With just two weeks to go until The Last Thing Mary Saw premieres on Shudder, a poster and trailer have been released for the period horror movie. Directed by Edoardo Vitaletti, the film centres on Mary (Stefanie Scott) as she is blindfolded and interrogated following the mysterious death of her grandmother, and tells her own recollection of events; take a look here…
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

It’s Family or Famine in IFC Midnight’s Horror Movie ‘A Banquet’ This February [Trailer]

First-time filmmaker Ruth Paxton‘s A Banquet was acquired by IFC Midnight in the wake of its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, and it’s coming home next month. Indiewire reports that A Banquet is coming to “select theaters and on digital platforms on February 18.” Indiewire also scored the trailer today, which we’ve embedded below.
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

First Look: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Trailer, Poster and Photos

20th Century Studios is set to launch The Bob’s Burgers Movie in theaters on May 27, 2022 and they’re already working on building the buzz around the feature film with the release of a trailer, stills, and a new poster. The film’s voice cast includes Kristen Schaal, H....
MOVIES

