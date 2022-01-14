Scream: Here's Who Gets Killed in Latest Sequel

"I've seen this movie before." "Not THIS movie." Paramount has revealed one final trailer for this year's Scream movie, arriving in theaters January 14th. The next big movie to kick off the New Year following The 355. The first trailer dropped a few months ago, and hopefully this silver mask reveal will get your attention. 25 years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney must return to uncover the truth. It's a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The cast from the original includes David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton. With newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner. It seems Hollywood is hoping this horror sequel will be a big hit in January, but who knows? I'm not sure it's even that good! But it certainly seems like it will be terrifying.

