ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Scream: Here's Who Gets Killed in Latest Sequel

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the opening scene of the 1996 Scream, audiences saw Drew Barrymore's Casey get killed off, circumventing all expectations of what horror fans should expect from the effort. Given that she was easily the biggest star in the ensemble, knowing that she didn't make it more than 10 minutes into the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Scream Has Screened, Here's What People Are Saying About The Slasher Sequel

Horror movie fans have been looking forward to the new year, because with 2022 comes the release of Scream, the fifth installment in the slasher franchise. The wait is finally almost over. The newest feature, simply titled Scream, like the original, is the latest sequel to the 1996 slasher film, and the first Scream installment since famed director Wes Craven died in 2015. Audiences may have to wait until January 14 to experience the scares for themselves, but it has now screened for critics, so we can get an early idea of what to expect based on their reactions.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Scream Writer Reveals Previous Film Nearly Opened With Ghostface Getting Killed

The original Scream, from writer Kevin Williamson and director Wes Craven, shocked audiences by killing its biggest star in the opening scene, letting audiences know that if Drew Barrymore's character couldn't survive the first 10 minutes, anyone could be killed at any moment. This tradition was continued in the film's sequels, with Williamson recently revealing that, by the time he got to Scream 4, one idea he toyed with was circumventing expectations by having franchise hero Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) killing someone in the iconic Ghostface costume, though Craven ultimately opted to go a different direction with the opening.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley Shelton
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Kyle Gallner
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Melissa Barrera
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Dylan Minnette
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Mikey Madison
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
David Arquette
Daily Californian

Watch Scream 5 Online Free Streaming: Scream 2022 Digital Release Here’s How

2022’s V Scream is hitting theaters with a beachcomber of critical acclaim at its back,Scream 5, additionally aloof accepted as Scream and here’s back admirers can watch the new abhorrence flick at home. The fifth access in the legendary Scream movie alternation sees adept casting associates like Courteney Cox and Neve Campbell abiding to face off already afresh adjoin Ghostface, the analgesic with abounding faces ambuscade abaft the acclaimed mask. Like the aftermost installment, the new Scream will affection a scattering of newcomers.
MOVIES
Polygon

Scream’s directors connected the dots between Wes Craven and Jordan Peele for their sequel

Since their rise in popularity in the 1980s, slasher movies have been known for their deluge of sequels. From the four alternate Halloween universes, to all three Slumber Party Massacres, just about every franchise has at least a few follow-ups, and most of them prioritize wacky kills over tension and big ideas. The biggest exception to that rule, ironically, is the slasher-parody series Scream, which will return next week for its first sequel in over a decade.
MOVIES
ABC News

Who are the new 'Scream' cast members? Here's where you know them from

Ghostface is back after more than a decade -- and there are quite a few fresh faces ripe for the killing. While the "Scream" movies have centered on Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox as the original stars, there are always new additions to the cast. The beloved horror franchise's fifth installment, now in theaters, is no different.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sequels#Scream 4
ComicBook

Anthony Mackie Wants To Play Panthro In ThunderCats Movie

A ThunderCats movie is something fans have been clamoring for since the original series ended in 1989, and now The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Anthony Mackie is throwing his hat into the ring to play one of the series' most popular characters. During an appearance at Fan Expo New Orleans last weekend, Mackie told fans that he would love to play Panthro in a prospective ThunderCats adaptation. The comic, which ran from 1985 until 1999 and then had a 2011 revival, centers a group of cat-like humanoid aliens from the planet Thundera who flee their dying world, and then have ot make an emergency landing on Earth after being attacked by a group of mutants from the planet Plun-Darr.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Scream gets a final trailer ahead of Friday’s release

Ahead of its arrival in cinemas this Friday, Paramount Pictures has released the final trailer for Scream, the fifth instalment in the slasher horror franchise which sees Ghostface return to terrorise the residents of Woodsboro 25 years after the first streak of brutal murders; watch it here…. Twenty-five years after...
MOVIES
First Showing

One Final Trailer for 2022's 'Scream' Sequel Kicking Off the New Year

"I've seen this movie before." "Not THIS movie." Paramount has revealed one final trailer for this year's Scream movie, arriving in theaters January 14th. The next big movie to kick off the New Year following The 355. The first trailer dropped a few months ago, and hopefully this silver mask reveal will get your attention. 25 years after the original series of murders in Woodsboro, a new killer emerges, and Sidney must return to uncover the truth. It's a direct sequel to 2011's Scream 4, and the first in the series not to be directed by Wes Craven, who passed away in 2015. The cast from the original includes David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Roger L. Jackson, and Marley Shelton. With newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dylan Minnette, Mikey Madison, Sonia Ben Ammar, and Kyle Gallner. It seems Hollywood is hoping this horror sequel will be a big hit in January, but who knows? I'm not sure it's even that good! But it certainly seems like it will be terrifying.
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Scream 6 Is Trending as Fans Want Another Sequel

After the critical acclaim and box office dethroning of No Way Home this past weekend, the Scream(2022) franchise reboot has brought a whole slew of new fans and old, who want Scream 6 to become a reality as its been trending on social media! Scream(2022) comes almost a decade after the last release and is co-directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. The Scream torch was passed down to the thriller directing duo of Ready or Not after the death of past Scream director Wes Craven. Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin spoke in an interview with Variety recently and discussed the experience they had while making Scream(2022). They also stated that they would be “be crazy not to want to continue it” and come back for a Scream 6.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Gloucester Daily Times

Get ready to 'Scream' with franchise's return

The fifth “Scream” movie hit theaters Friday, arriving 25 years after the first film in the franchise brought the slasher subgenre back to its feet. If you’re a “Scream” fan, this film’s release is an event, one that should be honored with a streaming marathon of the previous installments. Plus, that “Scream-a-thon” will feel extra meta when taking in the “Stab-a-thon” that’s a centerpiece of “Scream 4.”
MOVIES
themanual.com

‘Scream’ 2022 — A Sequel That Slashes Across Generations

It’s been 25 years since its 1996 appearance, but that hasn’t stopped anticipation for Scream (2022) from rising to a fever pitch. From massive box office predictions and news outlets giving air to off-the-wall fan theories, the new slasher flick looks like a bloody terrifying time. It’s been...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Journal & Topics

‘Scream’ Reboot Gets It Right

“Scream (2022)” (114 min, Rated R for scenes of strong bloody violence, language, teen sexuality and teen drinking). 7 out of 10. Not to be confused with its brethren and namesake, “Scream,” released to heralded success in 1996 by legendary horror film guru Wes Craven, comes a sort of reboot of that original movie — not so much its three sequels (all directed by Craven), appropriately titled “Scream.” It’s more a “rehash” of the same material than a sequel, though, arguably, it chronologically takes place in the present some 25 years later. “Scream” does a good job of staying faithful to the same gimmicky playbook of the original — and now connecting it with a new generation of horror fans in a smart, fresh way.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy