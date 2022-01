Effective: 2022-01-21 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-22 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Eastern Currituck; Gates; Hertford; Northampton; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. For the Winter Storm Watch, mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph along the coast. * WHERE...Portions of eastern and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO