Daily on Energy: Carbon capture and storage defends itself from tough watchdog report

CCS TRIES TO CORRECT THE RECORD: Carbon capture and storage proponents are out to correct the record after a Government Accountability Office audit released last month detailed how the Department of Energy invested hundreds of millions of dollars in CCS demonstrations that failed.

The watchdog looked at the $1.1 billion DOE has put toward 11 carbon capture demonstrations, only three of which were built and only two of which remain in operation today, and recommended Congress impose more oversight or risk exhausting more taxpayer dollars on projects that never reach commercial viability.

But pro-CCS groups say the shortcomings had more to do with a want of policy support surrounding the demonstrations, not the technology itself, and emphasize the success of the two remaining industrial facilities.

Eight of the CCS projects to which DOE provided nearly $684 million in funding were for coal power plants. Just one was built, at the W.A. Parish Electric Generating Station in Texas, but it shut down in 2020 after just three years of operation due economic factors related to coal.

Jessie Stolark of the Carbon Capture Coalition cautioned against drawing broad conclusions from the topline results in the reporting, saying that the higher costs of capturing emissions from coal plants contribute to the projects’ failures, but that the costs of capturing emissions from industrial facilities are lower.

“It is important to understand that capturing CO2 from power plant flue gas costs significantly more than from hydrogen production and ethanol fermentation,” said Stolark, who is public policy manager of the 90-member strong coalition of businesses, labor groups, and NGOs advocating for carbon management technology. Stolark added that CCS failures within the power sector show there was too little additional policy report beyond cost-sharing.

“As a result, these projects were unable to secure necessary private financing at a time when natural gas prices were falling and anticipated federal climate policy never materialized,” Stolark said.

By contrast, two of the three industrial CCS projects examined in the GAO audit — one at an Air Products and Chemicals hydrogen production facility in Texas and the other an Archer Daniels Midland ethanol production plant in Illinois — remain in operation today, success contrasted with the difficulties facing power plant projects.

Stolark notes further the projects that failed were under development before 2018, when Congress expanded the 45Q tax credit for carbon capture and storage, suggesting it will help draw in better financing.

Where CCS stands now: CCS has been one of the few energy and emissions technologies to receive bipartisan support. The bipartisan infrastructure law authorized $2.54 billion CCS demonstration projects between fiscal years 2022-2025 but an attempt to do even more for the technology, including increasing to $85 per ton the credit for carbon stored in salt storage facilities as Democrats’ Build Back Better Act would do, remains stalled.

CCS also remains subject to the ire of some liberal climate hawks, who oppose it on the grounds that it allows for continued production and use of fossil fuels.

CRUZ’S NORD STREAM 2 MEASURE GOES DOWN: Sen. Ted Cruz ’s bid to impose preemptive sanctions on the Russia-to-Germany Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline failed yesterday in a 55-44 vote, despite support from six Democrats and all but one Republican.

Cruz had maintained it is "far better to impose sanctions before an invasion rather than after an invasion” but President Joe Biden has taken a different approach, having waived earlier sanctions and declining to reimpose them amid Russia’s troop buildup along its border with Ukraine, an approach aimed at keeping relations peachy with Germany.

The White House made clear yesterday before the vote it thinks the pipeline is “a harmful Russian geopolitical project that is a bad deal for Ukraine and a bad deal for Europe” but that Cruz’s bill wasn’t the right way to counter Russian aggression.

“If passed, the legislation would only serve to undermine unity amongst our European allies at a crucial moment when we need to present a unified front in response to Russian threats against Ukraine,” the statement from the Office of Management and Budget read, adding that “any new sanctions authority should allow us to impose maximal costs on Russia if it further invades Ukraine, in a manner that would preserve Transatlantic unity.”

EUROPEAN GAS PRICES JUMP AS US-RUSSIA TALKS HIT ‘DEAD END’ : European natural gas prices jumped nearly 25% today after the breakdown of talks between Russia and the U.S.

Traders fear the threat of conflict will constrain Russian gas exports to the continent, the Financial Times reported .

Earlier this week, International Energy Agency head Fatih Birol blamed Russian state-owned gas supplier Gazprom for limiting supplies and pushing up prices in Europe.

EXPECT A CLIMATE FIGHT OVER FED NOMINEES : Climate change is sure to figure prominently in the confirmation process for Sarah Bloom Raskin , announced last night as Biden’s nominee for Federal Reserve vice chairwoman for supervision.

Raskin would be expected to steer the Fed toward a greater sensitivity regarding climate change – for example, in a 2020 New York Times op-ed about pandemic emergency measures, she called for the Fed not to “prop up and enrich” fossil fuels. For that, she will be strongly supported by liberals who are wary about re-appointing Jerome Powell , originally a Donald Trump nominee, as Fed chairman.

Republicans, though, are set to rally opposition to Raskin based on her stance on climate change.

“Sarah Bloom Raskin has specifically called for the Fed to pressure banks to choke off credit to traditional energy companies and to exclude those employers from any Fed emergency lending facilities,” top Banking Committee Republican Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said in a statement about her nomination last night. “I have serious concerns that she would abuse the Fed’s narrow statutory mandates on monetary policy and banking supervision to have the central bank actively engaged in capital allocation.”

Expect similar lines of questioning for the other two nominees announced last night for the Fed’s Board of Governors, namely Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson .

PRICEY YEAR AHEAD FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES: Electric vehicle manufacturers will face additional costs this year due to high prices for key critical mineral inputs, per analysis from Rystad Energy.

Prices for battery-grade lithium are trading for a record $35 per kilogram in Asia and are expected to climb to $50 per kilogram in the second half of the year.

Manufacturers also face a shortage of copper driven by a number of factors, including demand in the renewable energy and EV markets, low investment, and mine closures in Peru, which is among the world’s largest copper exporters, Rystad said.

A recent report from researchers with BloombergNEF showed prices for lithium-ion battery packs fell by 6% in 2021 versus 2020 and by 89% since 2010, but noted that supply chain issues and inflation pose a risk to the falling prices in the short term.

SPR SALE CONTRACTS AWARDED: The Department of Energy announced contract awards yesterday for the crude oil barrels associated with the Strategic Petroleum Reserve 18 million-barrel sale it scheduled in November.

San Antonio-based Valero Marketing and Supply Company will acquire the most barrels among six awardees at 8.2 million barrels. Majors ExxonMobil, Marathon, and Phillips 66 also participated in the sale, as did Gunvor USA LLC and Motiva Enterprises.

Deliveries for the oil are scheduled for between Feb. 1–March 31 with a possibility of early deliveries.

DOE has made another up to 32 million SPR barrels available to refiners under its exchange authority, all in an effort by the Biden administration to dampen high gasoline prices. More than 7 million of those barrels had been made available by the end of December.

E&C DEMOCRATS PROD TVA ON POWER COSTS: House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Frank Pallone and his subcommittee chairs accused the Tennessee Valley Authority of charging low-income customers too much for electricity and interfering with renewable energy deployment among residential and commercial customers.

The lawmakers wrote TVA president and CEO Jeffrey Lyash , bringing up an analysis showing some low-income households in Tennessee spend as much as 27% of their annual income on energy, and said such costs interfere with its mandate to provide low-cost power to customers in the region.

They also said TVA must adjust upward its target of reducing carbon emissions by 80% by 2035 now that Biden seeks 100% carbon-free power by the same year.

ENERGY DEPARTMENT HIRING FOR ‘CLEAN ENERGY CORPS’: The Energy Department launched a “Clean Energy Corps” yesterday in conjunction with a $62 billion funding allocation from the bipartisan infrastructure law for clean energy research and development.

The corps is composed of current DOE staff, and the department is recruiting 1,000 additional staff with engineering, physical science, and financing backgrounds, among others.

All “will work together to research, develop, demonstrate, and deploy solutions to climate change,” DOE said.

PELOSI ALUM TO LEAD STRATEGY FOR UTILITY GROUP: The Edison Electric Institute announced yesterday that Brian Wolff, executive vice president of public policy and external affairs for the investor-owned electric utility association, is its new chief strategy officer.

Wolff previously served as executive director of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and as the political director for Speaker Nancy Pelosi before joining EEI in 2009, with stints also serving Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen and former Chicago mayor and Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel.

