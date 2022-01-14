ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

New COVID infections in NJ prison trigger a lockdown. Was a PBA Christmas party responsible? | Opinion

By Star-Ledger Guest Columnist
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new wave of COVID-19 infections is surging in New Jersey State Prison (NJSP). Currently, over 100 officers and prisoners have tested positive. And multiple housing units inside the prison are either on complete Isolation, quarantine, and, or lockdown due to the spread, according to a senior lieutenant and a corrections...

www.nj.com

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trenton, NJ
Coronavirus
Trenton, NJ
Health
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
Shore News Network

Phil Murphy lied, announces new vaccine, booster mandate for New Jersey’s already stretched healthcare workers

TRENTON, NJ – Lockdown Phil Murphy is back to his old tricks. After promising two weeks ago that his newly declared public health emergency would not lead to more lockdowns and vaccine mandate, Murphy has announced a new vaccine mandate. All New Jersey healthcare industry workers are now required to get COVID-19 boosters shots if they want to keep their jobs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Pba#Volunteers#Covid#Pba Christmas#Njsp#Isolation#Delta#Omicron#Njdoc
NJ.com

6 key takeaways about police pay

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of The Pay Check, an in-depth look at every dollar earned by 24,000 law enforcement officers across New Jersey in 2019. Find the full database here: The Pay Check. How much money do police officers really make?. For the first time, New Jersey...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
NJ.com

8 surprising police contract quirks

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of The Pay Check, an in-depth look at every dollar earned by 24,000 law enforcement officers across New Jersey in 2019. Find the full database here: The Pay Check.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
trentonnj.org

City of Trenton Launches its First Neighborhood Health Clinic

Trenton, N.J. – Mayor W. Reed Gusciora today announced that the City of Trenton has opened its first neighborhood health clinic to provide vaccines, check-ups, and other critical health services at 828 N. Olden Ave Suite 2 in Trenton. The facility is currently offering flu shots and COVID-19 testing,...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS New York

Concerned New Jersey Parents Call For Remote Learning Option Amid COVID Surge

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — COVID cases are dropping in New Jersey and New York, but despite the trend, some parents are still worried. As most children went back to school in person Tuesday, there were some parents in New Jersey who kept their kids home out of fear. “No one should have to make decisions like that,” Jersey City mom Sabila Khan told CBS2’s Jessica Layton. Khan lost her father to COVID and can’t let go of the feeling that having a remote option is safer right now. It’s a concern growing for other parents as Omicron cases remain a problem. COVID VACCINE New York...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
987thecoast.com

COVID SURGE SLOWING IN NEW JERSEY

The news regarding coronavirus in the Garden State is slowly getting better. The state announced fewer than 9,000 new cases of the virus on Monday with a significant drop in the rate of transmission. The new cases reported Monday are about one third of the case load earlier this month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Jersey 101.5

Is omicron COVID wave ending in NJ?

For the first time since New Year's Day, New Jersey's seven day average of new positive COVID tests has dropped below 20,000. It's the latest encouraging sign the omicron surge is slowing. On Sunday, the state reported just over 14,000 new cases. The rate of transmission (r/t) has also dropped,...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Governor Murphy says 50% of reported COVID hospitalizations are not clear cut; NJ Hospital says 75% of ventilator patients are vaccinated

TRENTON, NJ – A lot has come out this week regarding the COVID-19 pandemic regarding face mask quality, vaccines admittedly only protecting against serious infection, but not spread and quarantine guidelines, but two revelations are shattering the foundation of Governor Phil Murphy’s public COVID-19 narrative. Pandemic of the...
ELIZABETH, NJ
94.3 The Point

Penalties increased for parents of bullies in NJ

New Jersey already has among the toughest anti-bullying laws in the nation, but parents of bullies now face greater penalties if they don't try and get their kids under control. Gov. Phil Murphy has signed "Mallory's Law," named after a 12-year-old Rockaway girl who took her own life after what...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy