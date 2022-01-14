ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

Wilbraham Middle School lockdown lifted

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TJRU3_0dltNFeq00

WILBRAHAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Classes have resumed after the Wilbraham Middle School was locked down due to a report of a threat Friday morning.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 9:50 a.m. police received a report of a threat at the Wilbraham Middle School. The school was immediately placed in lockdown.

Firefighters perform CPR on hockey player at Olympia in West Springfield

Members of the police and fire department’s searched the building and ground of the school. There are no reported injuries and classes have resumed.

The investigation is being conducted by the School Resource Officer and Detective Casella.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Wilbraham, MA
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Bus driver arrested for bringing kids to school while intoxicated

WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a man from West Monroe has been arrested for allegedly driving a school bus full of children while intoxicated on January 18th. On Tuesday, the New York State Police in Oneida County received information from the Central Square School Districts Superintendent that […]
WEST MONROE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cpr#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

15 and 16-year-old arrested after helicopter pursuit in New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two male teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were arrested last night for robbery in the second degree and grand larceny in the fourth degree. The arrest came after a pursuit involving the Air One helicopter, according to Syracuse Police Officers responded to the 800 block of Sumner Avenue around 7:19 […]
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

NC Highway Patrol: Two Marines killed, two others airlifted after single-vehicle crash involving Camp Lejeune military vehicle

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Marines were killed and two others were airlifted to a local hospital after a crash involving a military vehicle from Camp Lejeune on Wednesday. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed the two dead in a press conference held around 4:40 p.m. Officials also said the two other Marines […]
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy