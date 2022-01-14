ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Hands On Some Amazing Free Valentine's Day Gifts

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCash-strapped but want to show your love how...

www.wtsp.com

wrnjradio.com

M&M’S sweetens Valentine’s Day with heartfelt, personalized gifts

M&M’S, a member of the Mars, Inc. family of brands, Tuesday unveiled its 2022 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide on MMS.com featuring a “sweet” of personalized, heartfelt gift options that will help fans show their friends, family, or loved ones how much they care. “This year the...
SPY

The Best Valentine’s Day Delivery Gifts for a Romantic Celebration from a Distance

Relationships have suffered a lot in the last two years. Couples were perhaps separated by quarantine or stay-at-home orders, and new relationships suffered as many of the most romantic and meaningful date spots were not open or not an option. We hoped this Valentine’s Day would go back to normal, perhaps with travel or a romantic dinner at a favorite restaurant on the agenda. But with Omicron ruining everyone’s plans, some are once again examining the very real possibility that Valentine’s Day will have to be a quiet night at home. Or, worse, a virtual date involving a partner isolated in...
Elle

20 Valentines Day Gifts For Boyfriends, Husbands And The Special Men In Your Life

Valentine’s Day gives us a moment to celebrate the relationships we cherish most in our lives, be they platonic or romantic. For some, it’s a time to indulge in chocolate, watch romantic comedies and read love poems to one another (ok, perhaps that’s for the select few…). For others, it’s a day to gather with friends, tequila in hand, and reminisce on wild antics and plan future girls’ holidays and nights out.
mykiss1031.com

3 Perfect Gifts For Valentine ‘s Day That Are Always Winners

The most nerve-racking thing about Valentine's Day for a lot of people is choose a perfect gift. Couples run around town going crazy making sure that they find something great to show how much they love one another. I am a big believer in "if it’s not broken don’t fix...
KGET 17

Start planning your Valentine’s Day gifts with the help of Kelly Archer Interiors

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Dawnielle Brown, Operations Manager at Kelly Archer Interiors, about unique gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. From locally-made candles to gift sets, the inventory is full of long-lasting presents that anyone in your life could enjoy. “We have all different kinds of live plants in the most beautiful planters. They make a great gift because they won’t need to be thrown out in a week! And instead of chocolate, you can pick up your favorite flavored coffee,” says Brown.
StyleCaster

The Best Places Online to Buy Cheap Candles That Smell Expensive

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re home a little more than usual right now, you might want to give your space a little love. If you’re anything like us, you’ve neglected your home during your busiest times. Well, not anymore. With the best cheap candles, you can give your space a serious upgrade for less than $20 a pop. Whether you live in a tiny studio apartment, an expansive farmhouse or you’re a suburban dweller, a chic scented candle or two in your home...
StyleCaster

HelloFresh Is Surprisingly Full of Insanely Delicious Veggie Meals—Here’s How to Order

I’ve been a vegetarian my entire life, so I understand the very real struggle that is finding and cooking delicious vegetarian recipes. And not just any old recipes, but ones that actually taste good and are also nutritious. Enter: HelloFresh, the meal kit delivery service you never knew you needed for delectable Veggie meals. Whether you’re a full-time vegetarian or simply want to have a nutritious start to the new year, HelloFresh has just what you need. I’m quite the HelloFresh veteran, since I’ve already ordered tons of boxes and tried a huge chunk of its Veggie recipes. These non-meat options...
