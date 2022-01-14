ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GTA Online adds new Double Down co-op Adversary Mode

By Matthew Bennett
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online includes a brand-new cooperative Adversary Mode. This new mode puts two players in control of Franklin and Lamar and tasks them with surviving against eight...

