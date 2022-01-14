GTA Online adds new Double Down co-op Adversary Mode

The latest Swords of Legends Online is the first content update of 2022, and at the center of the update is the new hard mode raid, as well as a few changes and fixes. Forbidden Court of the Floral Palace, the raid originally opened last month, following Sparkwood Gardens, and the overall arrival of The Forbidden Court update in November. The new hard raid will unlock tomorrow, January 13th, at 12:00pm server time. Players with item level 115 can compete for level 120 gear, PvE Sealstones IV, Weapon and Bracer Talisman III recipes, crafting recipes and materials. After the raid opens up tomorrow, you’ll be able to loot the boss once a week during live time until the following Thursday’s server reset.

