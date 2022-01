It’s that time of year again when thoughts turn to getting in shape and dieting. The minute I hear the word “diet,” I immediately think of deprivation, boring food, and no wine. This year, that just won’t do for me. After taking a few press trips which involved food and wine then returning home to discover I either didn’t gain weight and sometimes even lost a pound or two, I realized there is something to eating fresh, farm to table food and having wine with a meal. This year I am making changes to my cooking game so healthy eating doesn’t feel like a punishment. It is important to me due to a recent health scare that stressed the importance of nutrition for me.

