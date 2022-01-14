ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Gov. Cooper signs State of Emergency for NC, urges preparation ahead of this weekend’s winter storm

By Ciara Lankford
WNCT
WNCT
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNCfs_0dltMMni00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Governor Cooper has signed a state of emergency in advance of this weekend’s winter storm . Gov. Cooper is urging everyone across North Carolina to prepare now.

“This storm will bring significant impacts from snow, sleet, and freezing rain in different parts of the state, with likely power outages and travel disruptions,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolinians should pay close attention to their local weather forecast over the next few days.”

LIVE ALERTS | WINTER STORM WATCH issued for Mecklenburg and surrounding counties

The Governor signed a state of emergency Thursday evening to activate state resources to respond to the storm and to allow for the possibility of Federal reimbursement if the event qualifies.

NCDOT crews and contractor resources will work to clear roads as fast as possible, but response times this weekend are expected to be slower than previous storms due to labor shortages impacting crews spread around the state, Gov. Cooper said.

Department of Transportation workers started brining roads Thursday in preparation for the storm and expect to complete that work on Friday. Transportation officials recommend staying off the roads once travel conditions deteriorate.

‘Get prepared now’: NCDOT urges North Carolinians to brace for winter storm, avoid travel

If you must travel during bad weather, NC State Highway Patrol officials remind drivers to reduce speed, leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles and clear all ice or snow from your vehicle before traveling. If you become stranded, pull off the highway, remain in your vehicle, and call for help. Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you can take shelter, they said.

Timing it Out: When to expect snow, ice and rain in Charlotte this weekend

To prepare for winter weather, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

  • Always keep at least a three-day supply of nonperishable food and a supply of medication in your home.
  • Keep cell phones and mobile devices charged in case of power outages.
  • Keep fresh batteries on hand for weather radios and flashlights.
  • Dress warmly. Wear multiple layers of thin clothing instead of a single layer of thick clothing.
  • Properly vent kerosene heaters and ensure generators are operated outside and away from open windows or doors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Never burn charcoal indoors or use a gas grill indoors.
  • Use a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio or a weather alert app on your phone to receive emergency weather alerts.
  • Store an emergency kit in your vehicle. Include scraper, jumper cables, tow chain, sand/salt, blankets, flashlight, first-aid kit and road map.
  • Make an emergency supplies kit for your pet and include medical records, leash and feeding supplies, enough food and for several days and pet travel carrier.
  • Do not leave pets outside for long periods of time during freezing weather.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

NCDOT working non-stop to prepare roads for next winter storm

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ahead of inclement weather, officials with the NC Department of Transportation have been working hard to keep roadways safe in Eastern North Carolina. They said they have all their crews out working, some fixing the roads as we prepare for the next winter storm. They add that what is so concerning […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC-DOT working non-stop to prepare roads for winter conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Ahead of inclement weather, NC-DOT has been working hard to keep roadways safe here in the east. They said they have all their crews, plus some, out brining the roads as we prepare for winter storms. The add, what is so concerning about this coming event is the duration of the freezing […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Reporter’s Notebook: 9OYS Claire Molle talks winter weather preparedness ahead of the weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Join 9OYS digital reporter Emily Cervarich for this edition of Reporter’s Notebook with 9OYS reporter Claire Molle. Claire spoke with NCDOT leaders ahead of possible inclement weather heading to Eastern North Carolina later this week. They talked about road preparations and driver safety in order to keep the community safe and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WNCT

Watching Winter Live – January 19th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – In this week’s livestream WGN-TV meteorologist Demetrius Ivory and WMBD chief meteorologist Chris Yates discussed the coast-to-coast forecast as well as the long-range outlook. So what’s in store? Another round of ice is headed for the mid-Atlantic, two separate snow makers are tracking to come out of Canada and hit the […]
ENVIRONMENT
WNCT

Vidant Health closing COVID-19 testing drive-thru site on Friday due to possible bad weather

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Vidant Health has announced that due to expected inclement weather, the Greenville drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be closed Friday. The Greenville drive-thru testing site will re-open Sunday at 9 a.m., weather permitting. The testing site is not open on Saturdays. Any changes to Sunday’s hours will be communicated. Please note the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm#Nc State#Ice Storm#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather#North Carolinians#Ncdot#Nc State Highway Patrol
WNCT

Road closures expected Jan 20th – 21st for Camp Lejeune training

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville has issued a traffic advisory ahead of road closures scheduled for training later in the week. NC-172 between Sneads Ferry Road (in the vicinity of Gillets Creek) to the Triangle Outpost gate will be closed from January 20th at noon, until January 21st at 4 am. Drivers […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Road closures expected Jan 20-21 for Camp Lejeune training

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville has issued a traffic advisory ahead of road closures scheduled for training later in the week. NC-172 between Sneads Ferry Road (in the vicinity of Gillets Creek) to the Triangle Outpost gate will be closed from January 20th at noon, until January 21st at 4 am. Drivers […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Governor Cooper donates blood amid nationwide shortage, encourages North Carolinians to participate in a blood drive

RALEIGH: Today, Governor Roy Cooper donated blood at the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina and encouraged eligible North Carolinians to make an appointment to give blood. “Giving blood saves lives,” said Governor Cooper. “Blood supplies are critically low right now, so I encourage you to donate if you’re healthy and eligible.” The American Red […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WNCT

ECU graduate honored with January’s Saved by the Belt award from NCDOT

RALEIGH, N.C. – Lillian Gupton got in her car, fastened her seatbelt and began the drive back to her house near Raleigh following a family dinner to celebrate her upcoming graduation from East Carolina University. The simple act of buckling up would prove to be one of the smartest decisions the college senior had ever […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program

(AP) – The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program. Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers […]
POLITICS
WNCT

Beaufort County Schools creates two new podcasts discussing school-related topics, issues

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Schools parents, staff, students and community members can now tune in to two new podcasts that talk about school-related issues and topics. The podcasts share information on what’s new within the school district and what important information parents and students should know. Paul Huggins, the digital media director for Beaufort […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy