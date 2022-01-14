ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Reebok and Maison Margiela Are Back With a New Collab

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnbCo_0dltMK2G00

Reebok and Maison Margiela have yet another collab up their sleeves.

Launching on Jan. 28, the duo will drop the Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low, a low-top version of the Classic Leather Tabi High trainer introduced in June 2021.

The latest collaboration between the French fashion house and the American sportswear brand reinterprets Reebok’s Classic Leather runner, originally released in fall 1983, through Margiela’s technique of décortiqué. Developed by Margiela creative director John Galliano, décortiqué is the technical term used by the brand to describe the deconstruction of a garment or accessory to its core structure.

According to Margiela, the Classic Leather Tabi Décortiqué Low, which will retail for $595, is designed from Reebok’s original base and pattern of the Classic Leather, and features the split-toe derived from Maison Margiela’s signature Tabi shoe from 1988. Employing the technique of décortiqué, leather panels are cut away to reveal the fabric lining of the trainer – effectively creating a cage-like form.

The low-top trainer is available in tonal black, white, and red leather. It also comes in Margiela’s signature ‘bianchetto’ technique: a hand-executed, white-painted black leather base which purposely chips with wear. This style will retail for $650.

The duo’s first collab debuted on the runway in Paris during Couture Week in January 2020 featuring the form of split-toe Instapump Fury sneakers that featured a heel. In September 2020, the Maison Margiela x Reebok Tabi Instapump Fury was released. It was the first time Reebok released a heeled version of the Instapump Fury silhouette.

Since then, Reebok and Margiela have worked together to produce sneakers that are instant fan-favorites. In March of last year, the duo released the $300 classic Club C style, which applied Margiela’s 1996 tromp l’oeil technique to the iconic Reebok sneaker. And, last April, the futuristic Tabi Instapump Fury made its return with a glazed calf leather low-top derby featuring Reebok’s trademark Pump Technology and a chunky sole, as well as Margiela’s spit-toe design.

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Whitney Port Does Stay-at-Home Style in Green Pants, Sweater and White Leather Sneakers

Whitney Port revamped stay-at-home style this week in tonal hues and classic kicks. The former “Hills” star relaxed at home with husband Tim Rosenman, wearing a knit turquoise sweater in her living room. The cozy top was paired with dark green trousers, which appeared to feature a windowpane pattern and soft texture. “‘Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored,'” Port captioned the photo, where she humorously posed with Rosenman with her arms crossed. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whitney Port-Rosenman (@whitneyeveport) For footwear, the COZeCO founder slipped on a pair of sharp white sneakers. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Everything You Need to Know About Men’s Fashion Month Fall 2022: AMI Returns to the Runway in Paris

Despite the wrench that the Omicron variant has thrown in plans for winter events, men’s fashion month is still on. As the fall ’22 season begins, here is everything you need to know, from the buzzy runway moments to the best shoes and trends from showrooms, events, collaborations and more. Stay tuned for highlights from Pitti Uomo and Milan Men’s Fashion Month to Paris Men’s Fashion Week and New York Men’s Day. AMI Returns to the Runway in Paris PARIS: Creative director Alexandre Mattiussi is embracing AMI’s roots as he unveils the brand’s fall/winter 2022 men’s and women’s collection in Paris on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Images of a New Clot x Nike Dunk High Collab Surfaced

It appears that Clot and Nike have a new collaboration on the way. After delivering several sneaker projects last year including a three-way LDWaffle collab with Sacai, the Hong Kong-based streetwear brand and the sportswear giant are expected to release a special Dunk High collab soon. A first look at the purported project was shared by sneaker leak social media @Apolloluo1976 on Instagram last month, which revealed a metallic silver nylon upper throughout the entirety of the upper including on the overlay panels as well as the Swoosh branding on the sides. The shoe also features co-branding on the tongue tag that...
APPAREL
inputmag.com

BAPE and Reebok are restocking their hyped camo sneakers soon

BAPE and Reebok have reunited to launch the latter’s Club C and Instapump Fury for the third time, offering no apparent change from their last drop. Their most recent iteration of the Club C maintains its white upper with blue and red top-stitching, while their Instapump Fury seems to retain the exact design it bore during its previous release.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Galliano
Sole Collector

Sneaker Room Is Releasing a New 'Mom' Nike Kyrie Collab

New Jersey store Sneaker Room will continue its charitable collaboration with Nike Basketball and Kyrie Irving this month on the Brooklyn star’s seventh signature sneaker. Designed around a theme of splicing the four elements of matter (earth, wind, fire, and ice) as well as honoring the late mothers of both Irving and Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman, the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 7 “Mom” comprises two mismatched colorways. Earth and wind are represented through a green and yellow colorway, while fire and ice serve as the inspiration for a blue and orange iteration. All of the shoes feature Sneaker Room and “Mom” branding on the lace tips, heart details on the Swooshes, and graphics on the heels.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sole Collector

Bape & Reebok Are Releasing Two New Sneakers Together

Bape and Reebok are beginning the new year with a bang, officially unveiling a footwear collection that sees two classic silhouettes revamped with Bape’s recognizable design motifs. The collaborative effort includes the Club C 85, marking the third time the two have joined forces on the model, along with...
APPAREL
Sole Collector

Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike Have a New Collab Coming Soon

It’s been two years since Cactus Plant Flea Market and Nike dropped their crystal-covered Dunks and now, the duo is back with another sneaker project. Newly leaked images from @Teddyssole on Instagram show a first look at the Cynthia Lu-helmed streetwear label’s next collab with the Swoosh. The model in question appears to be a new version of the popular Nike Dunk as seen with the overall shape of the silhouette including its the overlay panels on the upper and the outsole.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reebok#French Fashion#Fashion Design#American#Instapump Fury#The Maison Margiela
SneakerFiles

Reebok Answer IV ’The Tunnel’ Debuts January 21st

Allen Iverson and Reebok will celebrate his ’Tunnel Walk’ during the 2001 Finals when he is wearing a custom Eagles jersey and du-rag with an all-over Print of his Reebok logo. Using the Answer IV, the pair will debut in January. This Reebok Answer IV comes dressed in...
RETAIL
hypebeast.com

BAPE and Reebok Unveil a SS22 Footwear Collaboration

For its latest collaboration, BAPE has come together with Reebok once again for a Spring/Summer 2022 footwear collaboration. The latest team-up features new takes on the functional Instapump Fury and classic Club C 85 that build on elements of the iconic Japanese imprint. As with previous collaborative efforts with Reebok,...
APPAREL
thezoereport.com

The BY FAR x Mimi Cuttrell Collab Will Resonate With Minimalists

Say the name BY FAR to any fashion lover and watch their eyes light up. (The designer accessories label was launched in 2016 by sisters Valentina Ignatova, Sabina Gyosheva and Denitsa Bumbarova.) BY FAR’s popularity can be contributed to the brand’s minimalist, elegant designs and its strong celebrity following. Hollywood’s top trendsetters such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber have been rocking this It label since it first emerged on the scene. To keep up with the intense demand for its offerings, the brand just dropped a new collab: the BY FAR x Mimi Cuttrell collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SneakerFiles

Reebok Question Mid ‘Blue Toe’ Returning in March

When many think of Allen Iverson, most of the time, the Question Mid comes to mind. The model, originally released in 1996, is a certified classic and has retrod many times. However, the Reebok Question Mid ‘Blue Toe’ will return in March 2022. Dressed just like the original,...
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Reebok Question Mid “Eggplant” Arriving Soon

Allen Iverson has been away from the NBA hardwood since 2010, but his Reebok Question Mid is arguably more popular than ever thanks to a slew of compelling in-line and collaborative pairs that’ve surfaced over the last three years. Ahead of summer, the 1996-classic has surfaced in brand new styles, including an “Eggplant” moniker-appropriate black and purple makeup.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Reebok's New Solution Mid Model is Inspired By Allen Iverson's Question Mid

Allen Iverson is one of the most respected athletes to ever be associated with the Reebok family as he transcended the game of basketball with his jaw-dropping performances on the floor and undeniable swagger off the court. And this season, the vector brand is honoring the legendary point guard with by referencing his signature line of sneakers to fashion a brand new silhouette: the Reebok Solution Mid.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

First Look: Reebok Question Mid ‘Mocha Toe’

Allen Iverson’s classic Question Mid will release in multiple color options in 2022. One of those will be the Reebok Question Mid ‘Mocha Toe’ that uses classic color blocking. This Reebok Question Mid comes highlighted with White leather across the base while mesh adorns the tongue, laces,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

‘Rick and Morty’ Gets Its Own Puma MB.01 Collab

LaMelo Ball has another new iteration of his acclaimed Puma MB.01 sneaker coming soon. This time, the sophomore point guard for the Charlotte Hornets has tapped the hit tv series “Rick and Morty” to create a new mismatched makeup of his Puma signature shoe, which will hit shelves in February. According to the sportswear brand, the “Rick and Morty” x Puma MB.01 collab dons various graphics throughout the shoe that’s inspired by Rick and Morty’s intergalactic misadventures. The sneaker wears a mismatched look, donning a bright green color scheme for the left shoe while a vibrant red hue covers a majority of the right pair....
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Monogrammed Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s Will Be Sold at Sotheby’s

Virgil Abloh’s new Nike collaboration with Louis Vuitton is on auction for a cause. As seen in Vuitton’s hip hop-inspired Spring 2022 menswear collection, the late designer collaborated with Nike on an array of Air Jordan sneakers in Vuitton colorways and patterns. In a similar manner, a limited-edition Air Force 1 style—200 pairs of them, to be exact—will be sold at Sotheby’s in a charity auction, beginning Jan. 26. Titled “The Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ Collaboration by Virgil Abloh,” each pair of sneakers, available in sizes 5-18, will have a starting bid of $2,000. The low-top style is crafted from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

Blackpink’s Jisoo Is a Vision in Black and White With Collared Jacket, Dior Bag and Sharp Sneakers

Blackpink member Jisoo took a sharp approach to sporty dressing while promoting Dior’s newest handbag. The “Kill This Love” singer posed on Instagram, wearing black trousers, a T-shirt and a matching button-up jacket. Jisoo’s look was punctuated by a white leather version of Dior’s Small Vibe Hobo bag. The $3,400 handbag featured allover quilting and gold chain accents, giving her casual ensemble a dash of elegance. Her outfit was complete with a fluffy white bucket hat. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JISOO (@sooyaaa__) For footwear, the “How You Like That” singer wore a pair of lace-up sneakers. The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sole Collector

Packer Has a Reebok Answer 4 Collab Dropping Soon

It’s been nearly ten years since Allen Iverson retired from the NBA, but his personality and style continue to influence sneaker culture today. The latest example of that is the “Ultramarine” Packer x Reebok Answer 4 collab pictured here. According to the New Jersey-based sneaker boutique, this iteration of the Hall of Fame guard’s signature shoe is designed to embody the late ‘90s and early ‘00s as a nod to the peak of his playing career and cultural influence.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

81K+
Followers
12K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy