NFL

Clemson's WRU flex

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yfwvs_0dltMIGo00

Clemson Football put out a pretty sweet shoutout to its three 1,000-yard wideouts on Twitter — Mike Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Tee Higgins.

It’s pretty cool being able to turn on just about any NFL game and seeing at least one former Tiger out there making plays.

Hopefully next season a healthy DeAndre Hopkins will make it four 1,000-yard receivers.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0dltMIGo00

