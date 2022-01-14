ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ted Lasso’s Toheeb Jimoh Signs With WME

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
EXCLUSIVE : Toheeb Jimoh , who broke out this past year on the Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso , has signed with WME for representation.

In the Apple TV+ sports comedy from creators Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly and Bill Lawrence, which has exploded as a pop culture phenomenon since its August 2020 debut, the actor portrays Nigerian football player Sam Obisany.

Jimoh, who was honored as this year’s Breakthrough Artist at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, will soon start production on Ted Lasso Season 3, after wrapping production on Amazon Prime’s The Power . The original drama series based on the bestselling novel by Naomi Alderman is set in the dystopian future and follows a group of girls who suddenly gain mysterious powers that allow them to electrocute people with their hands.

Jimoh garnered strong reviews for his performance as the titular character in Jimmy McGovern’s one-off drama Anthony for the BBC and can currently be seen in Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatc h.

His theater work includes an Ian Charleson Award nominated performance in Robert Hastie’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream at the Sheffield Crucible and, most recently, Nine Lessons and Carols at the Almeida Theatre.

Jimoh continues to be represented by B-Side Management, Tapestry London and attorney Darren Tratner.

Deadline

‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation. In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize. Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2...
MOVIES
nybooks.com

Language is the Game in ‘Ted Lasso’

Mark Yakich is a poet and the Gregory F. Curtin, S.J. Distinguished Professor of English at Loyola University New Orleans. His most recent book, Football, is part of Bloomsbury's Object Lessons series. (January 2022)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Golden Globes 2022: 'Ted Lasso' Earns Win for Apple TV+ at Untelevised Ceremony

Ted Lasso won another Golden Globe award this past weekend. The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards took place on Sunday, and actor Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy — for his role in Ted Lasso. This comes a few months after Sudeikis won an Emmy Award for his portrayal as the title character. This year's Golden Globe Awards were not televised due to NBC boycotting the event to support increased membership diversity in the HFPA.
SOCCER
Deadline

‘Emily In Paris’ Actor Samuel Arnold Inks With APA

EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Arnold, the French actor who stars opposite Lily Collins, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu and Ashley Park in Emily in Paris, has signed with APA for representation. Darren Starr’s Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated Netflix comedy centers on Emily Cooper (Collins), a young woman from the Midwest who is hired by the Parisian marketing firm Savoir to provide them with an American perspective on things. Arnold portrays the firm’s bold, confident, and sarcastic receptionist Julien, who keeps Emily in the loop on all the juicy office gossip. Emily in Paris premiered on the streamer in October of 2020. It returned for its second season in December and has already been renewed for two more. Arnold has also appeared in a National Theater Live production of Antony & Cleopatra opposite Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo, and in the Canal+ comedy series, Platane. He continues to be represented by Luke Dennerline at Unbreakable Entertainment.
MOVIES
Deadline

Martin Kove To Launch ‘Cobra Kai’ Podcast

EXCLUSIVE: Martin Kove, otherwise known as Sensei John Kreese, is hosting his own Cobra Kai podcast. The actor has teamed up with LiveOne-owned audio platform PodcastOne, to launch Cobra Koves. The series, which launches on January 20, will see Kove, who starred in the original Karate Kid movies as well as the television spin-off, and his kids, fraternal twins Jesse and Rachel, recap episodes of the Netflix drama series. Kove will also share stories from the original trilogy of movies as well as give insight into their own family. It will also feature a range of guests including actors, athletes, musicians, and psychology...
TV SERIES
