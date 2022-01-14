Tennessee tight end enters transfer portal

Freshman tight end Trinity Bell has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-7, 265-pound tight end did not play in any contests or record statistics during the 2021 season.

He is from Albertville High School in Albertville, Alabama. Bell signed with the Vols during the early signing period in Dec. 2020. He signed with Tennessee’s previous coaching staff before Josh Heupel was hired as head coach Jan. 27.

