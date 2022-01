A transatlantic flight to London returned to Miami after about an hour in the air, after a passenger refused to comply with masking rules, American Airlines said. Police officers waited for the flight to arrive back at Miami International Airport after the Boeing 777 had flown its 129 passengers and 14 crew members for about 500 miles out of its 4,400-mile trip when it turned around off the North Carolina coast, according to flight trackers. The plane landed an hour and 48 minutes after taking off. “American Airlines flight 38 with service from Miami (MIA) to London (LHR) returned...

