Diversity, equity, and inclusion are inherently interrelated, but are also distinct concepts. DEI matters in the workplace, especially in New Mexico where we have many diverse populations, and our work often involves community engagement that will impact diverse communities. The Los Alamos Community Foundation is offering a free interactive virtual workshop on January 20, 9:00 – 10:30am, that is designed to support you creating deeper self-awareness and to help you chart a path for where you and your organization would like to go. Everyone has a unique experience when it comes to DEI. There are no perfect answers or responses. This will be the first of multiple sessions intended to open the door for future exploration, conversations, and learning.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 14 DAYS AGO