Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I grew up in Gorham, Maine in the '80s and '90s. If you were to ask young Chris what kind of town Gorham was, he would tell you it was tiny. Young Chris would say there was little to do, no excitement...just boring small-town living.

GORHAM, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO