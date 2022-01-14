ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

Suspect arrested for Thursday double shooting in Shawnee

By Casey Murray
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10xdYi_0dltIlob00

Shawnee police have arrested a 19-year-old suspect in connection with a double shooting that occurred around 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

The two victims of the shooting are both in stable condition, and one has since been released from the hospital.

"Shawnee Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 21600 block of 51st Place to investigate an armed disturbance," police reported in a release. "Officers discovered a 17-year-old male victim that had gunshot wounds to his torso and an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg."

A dispute occurred and two people fled the scene, according to police.

The two alleged assailants fled in a white car, "possibly a Ford Focus or similar model with black painted wheels or missing all four hubcaps."

Those with information regarding the crime are asked to contact the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Police#Ford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy