On Tuesday, 42-year-old Efren Murillo Tejeda lost his life following a rollover crash in Quincy. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at about 11:40 a.m. on State Route 28, approximately a mile west of Quincy. The preliminary investigation revealed that Tejeda failed to notice the car in front of him slowing down to turn left as he was traveling too fast to stop. He veered to the right to avoid the oncoming vehicle and ran off the roadway. After that, his vehicle overcorrected and flipped back onto the road.

QUINCY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO